CONNEAUT LAKE — There will be more than a new marketing campaign and a fresh-faced otter mascot to welcome visitors to Conneaut Lake Park when it opens for the season Saturday.

Other changes, including the arrival of a new Ferris wheel near the waterfront, will greet visitors to the 127-year-old amusement park this season.

Some of those changes will be physical, including a rebuilt section of what's widely considered the Crawford County amusement park's greatest asset, the Blue Streak, an 80-year-old wooden coaster that's been designated a landmark by the American Coaster Enthusiasts.

Visitors will spot other changes, including lots of new paint, new roofs on ride pavilions, upgrades to restrooms and a kid-sized Ferris wheel in Kiddie Land, said Jim Becker, executive director of the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, which operates the publicly-owned park.

But some of the most important changes might be the ones that can't be seen.

Positive changes are nothing to be taken for granted for this community institution, deeded more than 20 years ago to a public trust, that has flirted with insolvency, saw fire destroy its landmark ballroom and struggled to find a business model that would keep midway lights on and carousel horses racing.

Becker, whose primary job is economic development, is happy to report that his group is moving closer to meeting its financial goals.

Those goals, he admits, are tempered by reality.

He explained a few weeks ago at an announcement about a new media campaign at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

"We are not Waldameer," he said. "We are not Six Flags. We are a vintage amusement park."

By any numerical measurement, the park doesn't stack up against Waldameer or other larger parks.

Waldameer, for instance, hired 550 people for the summer season. Conneaut Lake Park hired 90.

And while Waldameer doesn't share its sales figures, Becker knows they are many times higher than the 63,000 wrist bands Conneaut Lake Park sold a summer ago.

He doesn't mind. That number represents progress — it is a substantial increase from the previous year, when the park sold 43,000.

With good weather and a little luck, he's hoping for 80,000 this year.

That has the park making progress toward a larger and even more important goal.

"We are still in bankruptcy, but we are progressing nicely with our bankruptcy plan," Becker said. "We have paid down the debt by over a couple million dollars. We are not out of the woods yet, but I think we have turned a corner."

He's witnessed another welcome change. He's seen local residents begin to return to the park.

Day-trippers from Pittsburgh and Youngstown, Ohio, many drawn by nostalgia, had continued to come during some of the park's darkest hours. But for a while, it seemed, local residents had lost faith or perhaps lost track of whether the park was still open.

"Last year we started seeing the return of people from Crawford, Venango and Mercer counties," Becker said.

That's important to the local economy, said Juanita Hampton, executive director of the Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

One example of that importance comes from Pumpkin Fest, which draws more than 30,000 people to the park each year. One survey showed visitors to that festival spent an average of $118, Hampton said.

"They are important to the whole region," she said of the park. "Back in the day when the park was shut down, businesses around here were shutting down."

Hampton, who promotes the park on her own organization's website, shares the belief that it has turned a corner.

"It's still a community asset," she said. "And there is nothing like it. I think what they have been doing to keep this park running is amazing."

