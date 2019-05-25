Memorial Day weekend marks the official start of Presque Isle State Park's swimming season. More than 4 million visitors annually flock to the peninsula, including about 2 million people who visit the park from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Here are five popular Presque Isle State Park summer events to mark on your calendar.

Pontoon boat tours

Nature enthusiasts won't want to miss an opportunity to view wildlife on a one-hour, narrated public pontoon boat tour of the park's extensive lagoon system.

Free public lagoon tours through Sept. 2 are offered daily at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Sign-ups begin at 9:30 a.m. at the park's pontoon station. There also is a free evening public tour from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday through Sept. 2. Sign-up is at 6:30 p.m. at the pontoon station.

Tours focus on the history of the lagoons and their fauna and flora.

Presque Isle Lighthouse

For the third straight year, the lighthouse will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Sept. 9.

Admission is $6 for a tour of its living quarters and a lighthouse tower climb, and $3 for just a house tour. Visitors can tour the lighthouse grounds and visit the gift shop for free.

The lighthouse recently has undergone several improvements, including installation of a handicap-accessible ramp on the west side of the lighthouse and construction of a new outdoor porch, built of composite materials, and measuring 6 feet wide and 22 feet long.

Presque Isle trivia night

The Tom Ridge Environment Center will host a trivia event on June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the center's Big Green Screen theater. Questions will relate to Presque Isle's history, plants, animals and natural wonders. Each team must have at least three members and a maximum of five members.

There is a $5 fee per person, which includes popcorn, drink and a chance at prizes. The fee will be collected at the door before the event. To register, call 838-4123 or go to https://biggreenscreen.com/events.

UPMC Sunset Music Series

Beachgoers can park a lawn chair at Beach 1 and take in the sounds of the summer on June 5 at the first of six scheduled free Wednesday concerts.

Concert dates are June 5, 12, 19 and 16, and July 10 and 17. The popular beach concert series begins at 5:30 p.m. and continues to sunset. Two live bands are scheduled to perform at each concert, with show times at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Concert attendance averages 2,000 to 3,000.

Remember to bring an appetite. You can grab dinner from several local food trucks. Beachgoers can enjoy a hula hoop playshop and enter a weekly raffle for prizes. At the final concert on July 17, a grand prize will be drawn for a 90-minute sail on the tall ship Lettie G. Howard and happy hour at the dock for as many as 37 people.

Discover Presque Isle

The largest community peninsula event of the summer season — hosted by the Presque Isle Partnership — is scheduled for July 26-28. Most of the activities are centered at Presque Isle State Park's Beach 11, but the three-day celebration offers activities throughout the park.

Discover Presque Isle's agenda features arts and crafts shows, local food and beverage vendors, nature awareness activities, live music, a sand sculpture competition, a giant bonfire and other activities.

Proceeds are used to fund and implement park projects and programs.

Ron Leonardi can be reached at 870-1680 or by e-mail. Follow him on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/ETNLeonardi.