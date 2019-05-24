The event at the Doylestown Township university was organized by the Bucks County Intermediate Unit and sponsored by United Way of Bucks County.

While Alegria Proano was learning about how agriculture helps feeds the world, she was also getting a lot of food for thought.

An eighth-grader at Tohickon Middle School in the Central Bucks School District, Alegria was one of more than 800 seventh and eighth-graders from all 13 Bucks County districts to attend the iSTEAMM Conference on Thursday at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown Township.

Organized by the Bucks County Intermediate Unit and sponsored by United Way of Bucks County, the conference featured workshops and panel discussions in various areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and manufacturing designed to give students a glimpse into all the career opportunities in those fields.

"It gives you a chance to explore a lot of different things," said Alegria while planting papaya seeds as part of the "Plant Science to Feed the World" workshop led by DVU Plant Science Professor Douglas Linde and Assistant Plant Science Professor Sarah Dohle.

"It gives me an idea of all the different things you can do in science, all the things possible in science," Alegria added.

Samantha Quinlan, an eighth-grader at Neshaminy's Poquessing Middle School, watched in fascination as Vera Cole of the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Association demonstrated how to take voltage readings from a solar panel during the "Star Power! The Gift of Sunshine" workshop.

"It's very interesting to see how energy from the sun can be captured and transferred into homes and other buildings to help power them," Samantha said. "The whole day is interesting. I'm learning things that haven't come up in class yet."

Among the many other workshops were ones on land development, veterinary medicine, banking basics, chemistry and how paper gets recycled.

Each student got to rotate through one panel discussion and two workshops led by professional men and women in STEAMM fields, and students were able to choose the sessions that most interested them.

"iSTEAMM is a fantastic opportunity for students to engage in career exploration and discussions with local professionals," Bucks County IU STEAMM Education Supervisor Lindsey Sides said.

"We hope students leave the event thinking, 'I'd like to do that and now I know the path that can get me there.' We hope the event helps to influence these students' course selections in high school, and ultimately their career choices."

United Way of Bucks County President and CEO Marissa Christie said one of the main goals of the conference is to get students thinking seriously about their futures at a relatively young age.

"Many of the sessions relate to careers that will be in high demand when these students graduate," she said. "We want young people thinking about what interests them, but we also want them to know where the opportunities are projected to be in 10 to 15 years. It's about helping the next generation think about their future, but it's also about ensuring that local employers have a great pool of local talent."