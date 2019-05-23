One of two additional full-time police officer positions funded in Greencastle's 2019 budget was filled at a special borough council meeting Monday evening.

Kenneth Knopp, who currently works part time in the police department, should begin full-time work this pay period, according to Chief John Phillippy.

"He's been with the department part time for a while, he's a good guy," Phillippy said.

Knopp's appointment brings the department back to its staffing level in 2009 of four full-time officers and the chief. One other slot remains to be filled and the process returns to the civil service commission for testing.

In adopting this year's budget, council agreed to fill one full-time position that had not been filled for several years and to fund an additional position.

Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. issued a written statement saying that the two additional full-time officers will "significantly enhance pro-active law enforcement, community service and criminal investigations."

With just three-full time officers supplemented by the chief and part-timers, a single officer on duty often "would just respond from one call to another not even counting the associated paperwork ultimately required to complete. There would be limited time for pro-active patrol duties (either by foot or by mobile patrol)," Thomas wrote.

Thomas called the hiring a "health, safety, and welfare investment for our citizens and visitors."