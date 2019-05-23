There are lots of athletes, coaches, administrators and supporters who are "all working to make us G-A proud," according to athletic director Vicki Ritchey, who wants to establish the Greencastle-Antrim High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ritchey told the school board about the proposed hall of fame at last week's meeting. No action was taken, but once board approval is received, a committee would be formed in the 2019-20 school year. The inaugural induction ceremony would be held in conjunction with the first home football game of 2020-21.

"The purpose of the Greencastle-Antrim High School Athletic Hall of Fame is to recognize and honor those Greencastle-Antrim High School athletes, coaches, administrators and supporters who excelled in their respective sports or coaching/support roles and who helped bring honor, recognition, distinction and excellence to Greencastle-Antrim High School by their conduct both on and off the field, or court, of competition," Ritchey said.

"This recognition will help maintain the spirit, pride and sense of community, as well as serving as a historical account of the great athletic traditions of Greencastle-Antrim High School," she continued.

Athletes would be eligible for nomination 10 years after graduating. In addition to individuals, entire teams such as the 2009 state softball champions could be placed in the hall of fame. Coaches and administrators will be eligible five years after leaving G-AHS or in special circumstances, while contributors and supporters will be considered based on their service and dedication to G-AHS athletic programs. Nominations would be accepted from anyone in the community.

Honorees will be selected by a committee comprised of alumni, members-at-large and, once some have been inducted, hall of fame members. The athletic director will be a non-voting committee member.

Exactly what form the hall of fame will take has not been determined.

Some schools place plaques and photos on the walls.

Ritchey also is exploring digital options such as what is offered by TouchWall or can be done locally through FASTSIGNS of Greencastle.

The digital display, with a 55-inch TV screen flat on the wall, would make a lot of information available on hall of famers, including bios, pictures and induction information. It could also feature information on other things happening in the school, she said.