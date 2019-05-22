WAYNE HEIGHTS — A handful of residents turned out Monday night for a public hearing on a proposed group home for seasonal workers on Gehr Road.

Galen Hess, owner of Bridge Side Farms LLC in Quincy Township, wants to provide housing to 15 agricultural workers seasonally, from June through October each year, in the former Reynolds farmhouse in the 11100 block of Gehr Road.

The property is zoned agricultural. A group home is permitted under that zoning as a conditional use, requiring special approval by township supervisors.

But some Gehr Road residents expressed concerns about the use.

"We feel it would bring our property values down," said Chuck Beale.

Beale also expressed concerns about fire safety with 15 people in a four bedroom, two bathroom house and the potential for overloading circuits, as well as concerns about seasonal workers who aren't invested in the community.

"I'm not in favor of it," Beale said of the idea.

Hess said he intends to hire single people age 20 to 45 and state requirements stipulate he first attempt to hire U.S. citizens. If no American workers want the jobs, then he can hire from outside the country. "It's a very strict system," he explained. "Everything is documented and subject to regular inspections. These folks are all screened before they cross the border and given a temporary work visa."

Supervisor Chad Reichard asked if Hess has had any trouble with seasonal workers in the past.

"We haven't had any troubles. They are here to work and they want to work as many hours as they can. They are very conscious about how they treat their neighbors," Hess said. "If there is a problem, I have the opportunity to remove them. It's not just a housing violation, it's a work violation."

"I really think Mr. Hess is not gonna tolerate any crap," said Supervisor Charles Strausbaugh. "I have confidence in Mr. Hess."

Resident Connie Reichelderfer said she is concerned about the impact on neighboring wells. "This was a family home. I think the biggest problem is sewer and water. We all have wells," Reichelderfer said. "Most of us are not happy."

Hess said the workers will work on his farm during the day six days a week and only be in the house at night and on Sundays. Laundry will be done off-site, he said. "Nobody will be running water during the day," Hess said.

Township officials and Hess did have an inspection done on the property and the septic system was deemed unsatisfactory for use for 15 residents.

"You don't own the property. How will you satisfy the sewer problem," wondered Supervisor Elaine Gladhill.

"It's definitely an issue," Hess admitted. "I'd be willing to [fix it] if [the cost] is reasonable. If it's not reasonable, I'm gonna have to pursue other options. It's all dependent on the dollar figure."

After brief discussion, the board voted unanimously to approve the conditional use, with several conditions.

The conditional use is approved only for Bridge Side Farms LLC, meaning if Hess abandons the project, a new approval would be required.

In addition, the board requires: the property owner to file a letter saying he is OK with the conditional use; they must successfully complete annual potable water tests; occupancy is limited to 15 residents seasonally from June 22 through Oct. 30; and the operation must be in compliance with the UCC and departments of Labor and Industry and Agriculture requirements.

All conditions must be met prior to township officials issuing an occupancy permit.

Hess has 2.5 years to figure out if and how he is going to comply with the septic guidelines. He said he had no plans to house residents this year.

"This isn't a done deal," Strausbaugh said. "That septic system has to meet requirements. It enables Mr. Hess to move forward to quantify costs to meet those conditions."

