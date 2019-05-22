What's that strange rash all- over my arms? I was just working in my garden. This is a refrain you begin to hear from now until the first heavy frost. Well, folks, it is Poison Ivy time here in Northwestern Pennsylvania.



Then there are also Poison Sumac and Poison Oak to worry about while we keep our eyes open to the three leaf plant that can cause you some real problems.

The unwelcome quests of Spring, Summer, and Fall.

There are three unwelcome surprises lurking in the woods, our backyards, and along the highways and byways. Hopefully, you have never endured the results of contact with them. They are Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, and Poison Sumac. All three of these plants involve allergic reactions to an oily resin called urushiol (u-ROO-she-ol). This oil is in the leaves, stems, and roots of these plants.

Most of us know about Poison Ivy, but do we really know enough to avoid it? Northwestern Pennsylvania is the perfect area for this plant to thrive. Just ask the birds. Yes, believe it or not, Poison Ivy does have a purpose besides making us itch. If you are one of the unlucky and you are allergic, you want to destroy it. However, despite its awful reputation, this three-leafed vine does serve a useful purpose. Many birds, including Cedar Waxwings, woodpeckers, Tufted Titmice, robins, some warblers, and more, love and eat the berries in the fall and winter.

Poison Oak and Poison Sumac are in the same genus of plants as Poison Ivy. They are versions of the plant with different leaf shapes but can still cause an allergic reaction. Poison Sumac has smooth-edged leaves and can grow as a bush or tree. Unlike Poison Ivy and Poison Oak, it doesn’t grow in a three-leaf-per-stem pattern. NOT ALL sumac is Poison Sumac. Get to know the completely different look of the Staghorn Sumac which is not poisonous and is more prevalent in our area. (See picture) The leaves may turn yellow, orange, or red. The plant may also produce small, greenish flowers and green and off-white berries.

Poison Ivy typically has three leaflets branching from a single stem. It MAY grow as a low bush or plant or as a vine. On Presque Isle the vines have a habit of climbing onto many trees along the open areas where it can find a more sun. A vine called Virginia Creeper, which is another look-alike native plant, is often mistaken for poison ivy vines on trees. It is not poisonous and has five leaves as opposed to three on Poison Ivy.

It will pay to check carefully as Poison Ivy is a master of disguise and hides quite well. I have seen it completely covering a dead tree with intertwined vines that a few people thought were wild grape vines because the Poison Ivy was so thick.

While there are both Poison Sumac and Oak in our area, the Poison Oak is not as prevalent as our old enemy. When it comes to Poison Ivy, the best defense is always a good offense: Learn what it looks like in its various phases, avoid all contact, wash your hands and other contaminated items, including gloves, outdoor gear, and garden tools. Socks, shoes, and even any jewelry you were wearing should also be washed. When gardening near any vine, wear long sleeves and gloves, because this ivy can hide among other vine plants.

When you wash your hands, make sure you clean your nails, as the oil can be embedded under our nails and it can be transferred to other parts of your body.

If you find it in your yard, be very careful when trying to remove it. DO NOT BURN IT. Burning will release toxic oils, and this can cause a dangerous lung reaction if inhaled. If a pet’s fur comes in contact with the plant, it can spread to people, so it's important to keep them away from the vines.

SYMPTOMS

Redness Itching Blisters Difficulty breathing

Often the rash can look like a straight line because of the way the plant brushes against your skin. But, if you come in contact with a piece of clothing or your pet’s fur that has urushiol on it, the rash may start and spread out over a larger area. Most reactions start within 12 to 48 hours after exposure and last from two to six weeks of no fun at all.

You may be able to treat mild cases at home with soothing lotions and cool baths. Some say over-the-counter cortisone cream seems to work well. However, remember that the reaction can get quite severe, so be prepared to seek medical attention when you believe it is getting out of control. You may need a prescription medication for the rash and blisters that are widespread or harsh. If you have inhaled the smoke from burning poison Ivy, see a doctor as soon as possible. If your rash affects our eyes, mouth, or genitals, see a doctor immediately. If pus starts oozing from the blisters, an antibiotic is usually the only cure, so call that doctor quickly.

Poison Oak and Sumac can also cause all the above symptoms. The best defense for all of us is to know about what the three plants look like and always avoid them. That means even if you believe you are one of the lucky ones who is not allergic to them, you may have just been lucky in the past.

See you on the park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 8 books and is on the boards of the Presque Isle Light Station, and formerly Board Chairmen of the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.