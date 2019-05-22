Charter school, school district to present cases to Erie School Board, which will vote later on Erie Rise's fate.

Erie Rise will defend its record before the Erie School Board on June 19 as the charter school tries to stay open despite a second negative vote from the board since 2014.

Erie Rise will present evidence and testimony at the hearing in response to the School Board's unanimous vote on April 17 to have the Erie School District issue a notice of nonrenewal to the charter school.

The vote triggered the process in which Erie Rise can present its case as the School Board prepares to take a final vote on whether to refuse to renew Erie Rise's charter for another five years.

The School Board announced the June 19 hearing in a legal advertisement in Wednesday's Erie Times-News. The hearing is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at East Middle School, 1001 Atkins St.

The School Board must wait at least 30 days after the June 19 hearing to take a final nonrenewal vote on the charter for Erie Rise, the full name of which is Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School.

It was founded in 2011 with its unique aspects including gender-specific classrooms and a pledge to have small class sizes. Erie Rise enrolls about 420 students in kindergarten through eighth grade at the former Emerson School building at West 10th and Cascade streets.

Erie Rise's charter expires on June 30. The final renewal vote can occur after that date.

Erie Rise has its own board of trustees, but the Erie School District has oversight authority and the School Board must approve Erie Rise's charter. The board's decision on the charter can be appealed to the state Charter Appeal Board, whose rulings can be appealed to state Commonwealth Court and state Supreme Court.

The school would stay open until a final ruling orders it closed. If the charter school closed, its students could attend Erie School District schools or other charter schools.

Also at the June 19 hearing, the Erie School District administration will present its case on why the School Board should not renew Erie Rise's charter. Tim Sennett, the school district's lawyer on charter school matters, will present the district's case.

Both the school district and Erie Rise can present evidence, testimony and comments from students, families and other members of the public.

The CEO of Erie Rise, Terry Lang, has declined to comment on the Erie School District’s nonrenewal notice, and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

In a letter to Erie Rise families on April 23, Lang wrote that "our school is not closing," and that "this is the normal procedure for reauthorization at the Erie School District and Pennsylvania Department of Education," though the Erie School District has not issued nonrenewal notices to the three other charter schools that enroll students from within the district. Lang urged parents to prepare for the nonrenewal hearing by writing letters of support and by continuing "to be a cheerleader for our school."

The June 19 hearing is expected to last several hours, based on the length of the hearing that the School Board held on Erie Rise's renewal request in May 2014. The board's issuance of a nonrenewal notice in April 2014 prompted that hearing.

The School Board in January 2015 agreed to renew Erie Rise's charter for another five years with the condition that Erie Rise follow an improvement plan to address the school district’s concerns.

In issuing its new notice of nonrenewal, following the School Board vote on April 17, the school district said Erie Rise has failed to meet critical elements of the improvement plan, including boosting standardized test scores and meeting the charter school's goals for attendance rates. The scores and attendance rates at Erie Rise, according to the district and the state data, remain below the scores at Erie School District schools, many of which are also struggling.

The Erie School District is challenging Erie Rise's charter as the district recovers from its protracted financial crisis. Reducing the number of district students who attend charters is a key recommendation in the district's state-mandated financial improvement plan, which state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera approved and presented to the School Board this past week.

The Erie School District sent a total of $23.5 million in 2017-18 to the four charter schools that enroll students from within the district. That sum includes $3.8 million for Erie Rise, according to district records. The records for 2019-20 are not yet final but are expected to show similar figures.

About 11,000 students attend Erie School District schools. Another 2,380 students attend the four charter schools, according to the district's financial improvement plan.

