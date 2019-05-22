The college ranks No. 10 in the 2019 SmartAsset study.

Penn State Behrend is ranked among the state's Best Value Colleges in the fifth annual SmartAsset study.

Behrend is ranked No. 10 in the 2019 study based on tuition, living costs, scholarships and grants provided, graduate starting salaries and other factors.

Behrend's annual tuition is the most affordable among the study's top 10 Best Value Colleges at about $14,828. Average scholarships and grants total $7,820.

Graduates' starting salaries average $58,200.

Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh led the Best Value Colleges rankings. The rankings are online at https://bit.ly/2EpfwjQ.

SmartAsset is a financial technology company offering personal financial advice online.