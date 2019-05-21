Local physicians are getting calls from adults who fear they aren't protected from the disease.

The measles outbreak in Pittsburgh and other U.S. cities has spurred patients in Erie County to call their primary care physician and ask if they need a booster shot.

UPMC Hamot's Primary Care Partners in Fairview Township receives calls every day from concerned adult patients, said Brian Stark, D.O.

"It's been a cause for concern," said Stark, a family physician at the practice. "Some of them are planning to travel to Pittsburgh, or other places where measles has been found, and others are simply concerned about their immunity."

Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease but at least 880 cases have been confirmed in the United States since Jan. 1, the most in a year since before measles was declared eliminated in 2000, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention reported. Seven of those cases have been found in the Pittsburgh area.

No cases have been found in Erie County but seeing measles cases just a two-hour drive away is enough of a reason for some people to request a booster shot. But most patients don't need one, said Christopher Serafini, D.O., a family physician with Saint Vincent's Glenwood Family Medicine in Erie.

"The majority of our calls have been from people 65 and older, who are not the age group at risk," Serafini said, referring to the fact that they were exposed to the virus as children before the measles vaccine was introduced in 1957.

When younger patients call, staff at Serafini's office ask if they are traveling to certain areas of Pittsburgh or another place where measles cases have been found. They also ask if the patient has any record of being vaccinated.

In most cases, the patient has a vaccination record and is told that even just one dose of Measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccine is 93 percent effective at preventing measles, Serafini said. Two doses, which has been recommended since 1989, is 97 percent effective.

"If the patient is still concerned, we will refer them for blood work to see if they have immunity," Serafini said. "We have had a few patients get blood work and everyone has been shown to be immune, except for one case that is still pending."

If a patient doesn't have immunity, then Serafini's office will provide a vaccine.

Stark's office is following a slightly different protocol. If a patient doesn't have the required two doses of MMR vaccine and expects to come in contact with unvaccinated people who could be carrying the measles virus, Primary Care Partners will give them a booster shot.

"We have had eight adults who have received MMR vaccines since these cases were reported," Stark said. "That's still a low number but it's more than we usually give."

Both physicians recommended that patients check with their insurance provider to see if the blood work or MMR vaccine is covered. The out-of-pocket costs from the vaccine is between $100 and $125, while the blood test is about $50.

Highmark covers both the vaccine and blood work for adults, a Highmark Health spokeswoman said.

