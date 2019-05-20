The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

Activities taking place this week include:

MONDAY

1:30 p.m. — Afternoon Book Group for Adult discussion of "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng.

TUESDAY

5 p.m. — Food for Thought II Book Group discussion of "Stange the Dreamer" by Laini Taylor.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. —Coloring for Adults, a free weekly program designed to help reduce stresses of everyday life. All adults are welcome.

6 p.m. — Movie Night for Adults featuring new DVD films and refreshments. Free; all area adults welcome. Call for title information.

THURSDAY

6 p.m. — Adult Knitting Group meets weekly to work on individual projects. New members welcome.

SAVE THE DATE

"Summertime Tea Fundraiser," 2 p.m. June 22 at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City. Sponsored by the Ellwood City Area Public Library. Tickets available at library.

"American Girl Doll Party" on July 13. Three sessions — 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Bring favorite doll or stuffed animal. Reservations required. One adult per child.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of April and May. Memorials are published on a weekly basis and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Cynthia A. Glogowski from Zak and Jacki Powell.

In memory of Dr. Robert E. Gregg from Leonard and Sally Frazzini, Zak and Jacki Powell.

In memory of Ruth Alice (Gabele) Hall from Zak and Jacki Powell, Rick and Andrea Wilson.

In memory of Charles H. "Bud" Long Jr. from Joe and Cyndy Greco and Zak and Jacki Powell.

In memory of Agnes W. Nelson from Sarah H. Nelson.

In memory of Dena Perazzoni Ottobre from Santina Cucunato, Joe and Cyndy Greco, Laura McMichael, Samuel Teolis Sr.

In memory of Carol Ritorto from Patricia L. Tomon.

In memory of Gloria A.Trivilino from Vicki M. Lucarelli.

In memory of Ann (Fox) Tweddell from Ashlee and Tyler Powell, Zak and Jacki Powell.