More than 200 guests attended the Hard Hats and High Heels fundraiser, emceed by HGTV's Jeff Devlin.

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County’s fundraising gala, “Hard Hats and High Heels,” raised $125,000 to support Habitat’s homeownership and home repair programs that benefit local families.

The 225 guests attending the event heard from Tina Grady, a Habitat homeowner who shared her story of grit and how her family fulfilled their dream of homeownership — from living in a hotel to building a Habitat home with space for their five children and granddaughter, as well as an accessible bedroom and bathroom for her son.

“This family was overwhelmed by the help of volunteers, donors and community partners who gave so generously to make their new house possible. The home is the symbol of their hard work, patience and courage in the face of adversity,” said Florence Kawoczka, executive director, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County.

Jeff Devlin, host of five HGTV and DIY Network TV series, was the master of ceremonies for the event announcing two honors of Habitat’s dedicated community partners, Wells Fargo with Partner of the Year and Woodside Church with Spirit of Habitat Award.

“We are grateful to our donors, staff, volunteers and community members for making our annual fundraiser such a success. Their support makes it possible for us to continue providing homeownership opportunities and home repairs that are affordable for our neighbors in Bucks County,” said Mike Keim, president of the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County.

For information about the organization visit www.habitatbucks.org.