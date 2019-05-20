Through ColorCycle, students in grades K-12 collect old felt-tip markers for repurposing.

Here's a felt-tip for you: Rather than trashing all of your used-up, dried-out, ink-free markers, recycle them instead.

That's what Fairview Elementary School students have been doing ever since teacher Tressa Snoke discovered Crayola's ColorCycle program.

Through ColorCycle, students in grades K-12 in the continental U.S. and parts of Canada collect old felt-tip markers, box them up and send them via FedEx to Crayola, which covers shipping charges. The markers are re-purposed instead of disposed in a landfill.

Snoke, a fourth-grade English/language arts teacher at Fairview Elementary, was browsing social media when she saw a post from another educator about the ColorCycle program. Considering how many dry/erase markers she alone uses each month, Snoke thought the program would help the school cut down on waste and enrich lessons about taking care of the environment.

Snoke pitched the idea to Principal Benjamin Horn, who gave her the go-ahead. She talked to teachers and students throughout the school, which is pre-K-4, to explain the program and to discourage them from discarding their markers. The response, she said, has been tremendous.

"They really are so excited about this and I didn't expect it to become so big," she said. "They really took pride in this project."

The students began recycling their markers at the end of March. Snoke hoped to have 600 markers collected by Earth Day, which was April 22, but they "far exceeded" that goal. As of Friday, the students had collected 1,330.

Three of Snoke's fourth-graders — Maddie Knight, Ali Sturgeon, and Kailynn Fiolek — took on the task of collecting the markers from each classroom. Not only do Knight, Sturgeon and Fiolek collect the markers and prepare them for shipping, they also personally test each one to make sure they have indeed run out of ink.

"They love it," Snoke said. "Within the first week and a half we had my girls go around to the different grade levels and collect the markers so many times. It's unbelievable how many (markers) the girls are bringing back to our room every week."

Snoke said the program will continue through the end of the school year and that she plans to bring it back in the fall.

