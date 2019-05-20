PERRY TWP. — State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-10, New Beaver, will host a free paper-shredding event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Wurtemburg-Perry Fire Hall, 425 Portersville Road. Shredding will be provided by Iron City Workplace Services.
