GREENCASTLE — Growing up, Jason Koons wasn't a fan of the past.

"I hated history," admitted the 1994 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School.

But all that has changed and now Koons spends his spare time on a quest to find answers to the past.

Koons, of Antrim Township, works for a local cable provider by day and when he's not spending time with his family, can often be found in a local yard or field holding a metal detector and searching for clues to the past through what he calls Historic Relic Recovery.

"The landscape of our area is changing. Our farms are slowly being covered by concrete and warehouses. It's a shame to see the historic homes that once covered the area slowly being destroyed and forgotten,"Koons explained.

He is on a mission to preserve whatever history he can literally dig up.

"For a few years now, I've had the opportunity to interview families that have lived in the area for generations and searched the land from Greencastle to Blue Ridge Summit — all over the county — for relics of the history that have been left behind," Koons said.

Anything he finds, he cleans and gives to the property owner for safe keeping. "It's part of the history of the property," he explained. "Maybe it means something to the family."

Koons said he prefers to be invited onto private property to conduct his treasure hunt. "Old houses are littered with stuff. Early 1900s or older," he said. "I prefer homes dating to the 1700 and 1800s."

Koons spends hours combing properties listening for that critical "ping" or "beep" to alert him to a relic underground.

But finding a find is just the starting point of his exploration. "You find stuff and wonder why it's there," he explained.

He then turns to the property owner for more clues.

"I have documented stories handed down through generations of family and have gathered from the ground items related to those families or others passing through," he said. "It's kind of a clue to how the previous owners lived or who traveled through the homesite."

To the casual observer, Koons may sound like one of those reality TV shows where people are searching for buried treasure and hoping to avoid the curse that prevents them from finding it.

But his experience has been nothing like that.

"That is so fake," he said. "They're pulling stuff out of the ground that's in beautiful shape. No. Just no."

Like the show, Koons said there are times when he finds nothing. "It can be frustrating. I've gone weeks where I haven't found anything," he said.

Most of the relics Koons uncovers are barely recognizable at first and have to be cleaned or at least brushed off before he can even begin to determine exactly what they are.

While he's found common items like belt buckles, hinges, screws and pins, he's also found unique things such as the Canadian hat badge dating to the 1800s.

"It's interesting the stuff you find, but there's also a lot of junk," he said with a chuckle.

"I look at it like I'm helping to save the environment. Everything I pull out of the ground, at least I pull it out of the earth and throw it in the recycling bin."

Koons said he's thrilled when people contact him to conduct a search. Those interested can reach him at jasonkoons@yahoo.com or 717-809-0141. "It's fun to do and it keeps me learning," he said.

The hobby has given Koons an appreciation for history he didn't get from a textbook. "If you can hold something instead of reading it, it makes it more interesting," he admitted.

It's a lesson he tries to teach his children, too. "Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it," he said. "I am trying to preserve as much of the local past as I can. Something to teach our youth about what happened here over the years and the way life used to be."

Contact Andrea Rose at arose@therecordherald.com or 717-762-2151.