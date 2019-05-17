WAYNE TWP. — Challenges: Options in Aging offers the following lunch menu at the Ellwood Center, 1405 Woodside Ave.

Monday — Santa Fe salad, mixed greens, diced chicken, cheddar and roasted veggies, tortilla soup with tortilla strips, dinner roll and pineapple tidbits.

Tuesday — Breaded pollock fillet, vegetable barley pilaf, carrots, wheat bread and orange.

Wednesday — Penne and meatballs, pasta with sauce and parmesan cheese, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, peach crisp and dressing.

Thursday — Honey mustard chicken sandwich with cheese, parmesan redskin potatoes, mixed vegetables, sandwich roll and cookie.

Friday — Chili cheese hot dog (chili and cheddar), baked potato, green beans, hot dog roll and cinnamon applesauce.