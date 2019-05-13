TUESDAY
Girls softball
Ellwood vs. Freeport at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys baseball
Ellwood vs. Deer Lakes at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Co-ed track and field
WPIAL Individual Track and Field Championship, 11 a.m.
