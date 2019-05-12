The summer food festival has grown so large that it would require parking spaces vital to plaza businesses.

A popular food festival held at the West Erie Plaza in conjunction with Roar on the Shore is no more.

Gears & Grub won't return to the plaza parking lot this summer.

With more businesses open in the revamped plaza, there isn't room in the parking lot for the event that debuted in 2016, said Echo Seiersen, project manager for VCG Properties.

VCG bought the plaza in 2012 and began demolition and renovations in 2014. Tenants now include Planet Fitness, Pet Supplies Plus, Icing on the Lake, The Cork 1794 and others.

Additional businesses, including several specialty boutiques, are expected to open soon, according to the plaza's website.

"While it has been a great pleasure hosting (the event) the past three years, Gears & Grub will not be part of West Erie Plaza's 2019 event lineup," VCG Properties said in a post on the plaza's Facebook page. "Increased parking demand for our growing tenant family, staff changes and upcoming paving work force a re-imagined event schedule. We could not be more proud of the growth experience since 2016 or the inspiring support you have shown year after year."

The event was well-liked and well-attended and will be missed, said Millcreek Township Supervisor John Groh.

Groh applauded plaza owners for organizing and hosting the event to showcase local vendors who had unsuccessfully lobbied to sell food at Roar on the Shore in 2016. The motorcycle rally each year uses a single official food vendor.

Besides food, Gears & Grub offered games, contests and live entertainment coinciding with Roar on the Shore each July through 2018.

"Sadly, the event is going away. But at the same time, we understand that business in the plaza is growing and that the event has outgrown its location," Groh said. "I thank plaza owners for what they've done to help our local vendors for three years."

It's possible that a new venue can be found for Gears & Grub, but there isn't a lot of time to make that happen, Groh said.

"One of the things I threw out there (for consideration) is the Kmart plaza parking lot. But there are logistical things to consider, and here we are two months out," he said. "If someone is willing to step up to the plate and make the contacts, it could happen."

