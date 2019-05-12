The blueprint, which would serve as the strategic plan, needs to be approved by Blue Zones' national organization.

The Blue Zones Project has submitted its blueprint for helping Corry-area residents live longer, healthier lives.

It includes building more bicycle lanes and sidewalks on Corry streets, improving and expanding the city's weekly farmers' market, and encouraging grocery stores and restaurants to serve more healthy foods.

"We have sent the blueprint to (Blue Zones) national and it is the approval process," said Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health, which serves as the Blue Zones Project's contractor. "Blue Zones national will keep us updated on the process and let us know if there needs to be any tweaks."

Submitting a blueprint is the latest step the Blue Zones Project has made since Corry was selected as the 47th Blue Zones community in the world. The three-year, $3.5 million health initiative is being funded primarily by UPMC, Highmark Health and Corry Memorial Hospital.

The blueprint is expected to be approved by mid-June, at which point it will become the project's strategic plan. A Blue Zones Project kickoff event is scheduled for June 23 at 1 p.m. at Corry Area Middle/High School.

"This is where we really explain Blue Zones to the people of Corry," said Shannon Wohlford, the project's engagement lead.

The blueprint is the result of three summits and numerous informal meetings among project organizers, community leaders and the public. Each summit focused on a different aspect of Blue Zones: food policy, tobacco and built environment — the man-made structures where people live and work.

Many of the measures in the blueprint are similar to those found on other communities' blueprints, said Jennifer Eberlein, the project's community program manager.

"One measure is that we need to engage at least 15 percent of the population to take the Blue Zones personal pledge ... or participate in a purpose workshop," Eberlein said. "We will be asking people to take that pledge at the kickoff event."

Other measures are unique to the Corry area, such as tracking the number of permits for new buildings or businesses in Corry. Community members frequently cited blighted properties as a primary concern when asked by project organizers.

Another measure involves tracking the usage of the Corry Junction Greenway Trail, which spans 5.8 miles from Corry to Clymer, New York.

"Can we get more people walking it, biking it and even snowmobiling or walking it in the winter?" Eberlein said. "A priority at the summit meetings was the Rails to Trails project."

Eberlein was referring to a national effort to convert old railroad lines into walking and biking trails.

One of the most high-profile measures is an attempt to expand the weekly farmers' market at the City Park. More vendors would be encouraged to participate, especially those who accept S.N.A.P. and W.I.C. payments.

"We would like to see cooking demonstrations, maybe add live music," Eberlein said. "We would like to help grow the farmers' market, bring a social aspect to it so that it draws people downtown. They could peruse the vendors, eat dinner, shop or just walk around downtown Corry."

