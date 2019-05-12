Incumbent Mark Gennuso faces Lawrence Biggie, Thomas Gido and David Gregory in the May municipal primary.

Four candidates will contend for the Republican nomination for Fairview Township supervisor in the May 21 municipal primary.

There are no candidates on the ballot for the Democratic nomination.

The Republican field includes Mark Gennuso, who is finishing his first six-year term as supervisor. Challenging him for the seat on the three-member Board of Supervisors are Lawrence Biggie, Thomas Gido and David Gregory.

The Erie Times-News asked candidates to respond to the following:

"What do you see as the top priority or priorities for Fairview Township in the coming decade, and how would you help address that?"

Lawrence Biggie

•Continuing with the downtown revitalization program and (improving) the overall appearance of the township.

•Developing programs to help improve on current public safety concerns with the increasing growth of the township.

•Listening to community concerns and prioritizing those that have a greater impact on the township as a whole.

Mark Gennuso

Local government exists to ensure the health, safety and well-being of its citizens. One year from now, 10 years from now, 50 years from now, the objective will be the same: Fairview Township supervisors must take care of our residents.

This charge is more multi-faceted than most might think. As full-time working supervisors, my partners and I participate in all aspects of municipal maintenance, from digging ditches and mowing roadsides to plowing and salting snow-covered roads.

We take seriously our role as stewards of taxpayer money and consider transparency a benchmark of our government. We work hard to establish balanced budgets and even harder to operate within those budgetary confines.

Fairview Township's top priority in the coming decade must be to look after our people. We should strive to leave township taxes low and property values high. We need to limit urban sprawl and preserve our green spaces. Keeping our roads well-paved, our storm sewers fully functional and our parks appealing is essential.

If entrusted with another six-year term, I vow to serve my community with the same vigor and enthusiasm that residents have come to expect in order to achieve these goals.

Thomas Gido

The No. 1 goal should be modernizing downtown Fairview.

The downtown area right now looks like it did in the 1930s and 1940s when Fairview was a rural community.

The downtown doesn't need to be a metropolis but does need to be modernized in terms of buildings and sidewalks and streets. The whole structure of the downtown needs to reflect the community. It should be a downtown where you can park, walk and go to a restaurant, coffee shop or antique shop. It needs to be a social (hub).

l lived in a rural community in Powell, Ohio, and saw it develop into something that I would love to see in Fairview. Fairview has changed as far as the types and values of homes and the expectations of its people. The downtown needs to match the changes that have taken place in the community and as Fairview continues to grow.

The No. 2 goal for me would be lobbying against building a new high school and instead focusing on maintaining the quality of education in Fairview. The (school district) should re-do the building and continue to hire some of the best quality educators in the state.

David Gregory

As in any business, you want slow and steady growth. Fairview Township should work the same way.

There are too many subdivisions, and while the influx of population is not necessary a bad thing — it increases the tax base — it is really going to tax the infrastructure that is in place and cause some issues as far as the township being responsible for taking care of roads and water and sewer lines in those subdivisions.

In the same way it will start to stress the Fairview School District to accommodate the influx of new students.

In addition, it could cause issues for the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department to provide proper protection to the community.

We are seeing businesses like Dollar General, Burger King and Domino's Pizza. The continued addition of businesses would be nice, but not at the (expense) and total demise of some of our local mom-and-pop operations and new businesses that residents can build.

We do also have the industrial park off Route 98 and Interstate 90 that provides job opportunities for the Fairview population.

To sum it up, growth is good; the trick is to not grow too big and too fast.

