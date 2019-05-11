A PennDOT official for Bucks County confirmed the new facility in Plumstead should be ready for the department to begin moving this summer and the property at 229 N. Broad Street vacant by the fall

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is expected to leave its equipment yard and offices on Broad Street in Doylestown Borough by the fall, finally allowing the borough to move forward on plans to redevelop the property.

Acting PennDOT Maintenance Manager for Bucks County Kevin Herdin announced the expected timeline for the first time during a news conference Friday morning in front of the PennDOT facility at 229 N. Broad St. with local and state elected officials.

The borough plans to turn the equipment yard at the intersection of Broad and Doyle streets into a 3.5-acre park, and the departments adjacent office at the south side of Doyle Street will house the 13,400-square-foot headquarters for the Central Bucks Regional Police Department and 16,800-square-foot borough hall in the same building.

"Right now we anticipate the new facility will be open and available for us to move starting late summer this year; the move should be complete sometime this fall," Herdin said.

PennDOT will move to a site between state Route 611 (Easton Road) and Potters Lane near Township Line Road in Plumstead.

Friday's announcement came about a week after the borough was awarded a $1.5 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant supported by Sen. Steven Santarsiero, D-10, and Rep. Wendy Ullman, D-143.

Santarsiero estimated Friday the new location for the Central Bucks Regional Police Department and Doylestown Borough Hall would be a "five-fold" expansion of the office space shared by the two agencies at 57 W. Court St.

That extra space should help the police department obtain accreditation form the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, something Santarsiero added was "a win across the board for the region as well as for Doylestown."

"We have with the Central Bucks police a model that I hope can be emulated elsewhere, where we are taking our critical services and regionalizing them," Santarsiero said.

"I think that's ultimately good for taxpayers, and good for, ultimately, our communities too," Santarsiero added.

There are currently 116 accredited police departments in the state since the program was started in 2001 by the association setting standards helping local departments to improve their overall performance, information on www.pachiefs.org states.

Ullman called the funding secured this month "a triumph" of collaboration between the borough, state officials and the nonprofit Heritage Conservancy, which will own the land after its vacated and has leased the property to the borough for $975,000 over the next 99 years.

"Many people thought it was something that would be talked about forever without ever coming to fruition," Doylestown Council President Jack O'Brien said Friday.

"Here we are, twentysomething years later, and I'm here today to say that's not the case at all — it is happening," Strouse added.

PennDOT first announced its possible relocation in 1997, and the conservancy entered an agreement to purchase the land from PennDOT contingent on the move in 2001.

The specifics of that agreement, however, didn't become official until 2015, when the conservancy, the borough and PennDOT finally hashed out specifics of the deal.

No firm date for the move existed as the borough moved forward designing the park in 2016, but Herdin's announcement affirmed past estimates the department would be gone sometime this year.

O'Brien added the floor plans for the new police and borough offices have been completed, and engineering work for construction bids "will soon be underway."

Doyelstown Borough Manager John Davis said work for the park, borough hall and police station are estimated to cost about $11 million and will be done concurrently, expected to finish completely near the end of 2020.

The police department's three member municipalities — Chalfont, Doylestown and New Britain boroughs — will equally share the $3.5 million cost for the new headquarters, and Davis added Doylestown expects the sale of the existing borough hall at 57 W. Court St. to bring in $2 million for the overall project funding.

Officials from Chalfont and New Britain were also in attendance Friday.

Officials at Friday's conference added Doylestown will continue seeking more state grants to cover as much of the remaining funds needed as possible.

The existing PennDOT building was originally funded as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt's Great Depresssion-era New Deal reforms, Heritage Chief Operating Officer Linda Cacossa added Friday.