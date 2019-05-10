Police accuse him of having suspected heroin and suspected methamphetamine found during an April search.

An Erie man accused of possessing quantities of suspected drugs that authorities found during the search of a westside residence in April was held for court in the case on Thursday.

Darick D. Donofrio, 34, was held for court on charges including felony counts of possession with intent to deliver following his preliminary hearing before Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney. Donofrio's bond was changed at the hearing from $100,000 to unsecured bond.

Erie police accuse Donofrio of possessing quantities of suspected heroin and suspected methamphetamine that detectives found during the search of a residence in the 200 block of West 16th Street on April 25. The search was done after members of the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force took Donofrio into custody as a parole absconder from the residence, authorities reported at the time.