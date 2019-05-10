WAYNE TWP. — Challenges: Options in Aging offers the following lunch menu at the Ellwood Center, 1405 Woodside Ave.
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, wax beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit, margarine.
Tuesday: Roasted pork with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, white bread, applesauce cake.
Wednesday: Chicken Marsala, bowties, brussel sprouts, wheat bread, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Seafood salad over mixed greens with tomato and hard-boiled egg, vegetable soup, whole grain dinner roll/crackers, cottage cheese and pineapple.
Friday: Closed.