WAYNESBORO — Students from the Waynesboro Area Middle School recently competed in the regional qualifying rounds of the National History Bee, Science Bee and Geography Bee on March 30 at Burleigh Manor Middle School in Ellicott City, Maryland.

Middle school students Evan Stein and Brenner McIlquham qualified in the history category. Brandon Sternberg qualified in the science category and students Joey Jacobs, Matthew Daniels, Jordan Behnke, Jayden Rooney and Kyle Swanson qualified in the geography category to compete at the national level competitions in Chicago this June.

Students and their families can weigh the options of travel and other expenses associated with participating in June's national events.

"This is a great opportunity for students to participate in an extra curricular activity and enrich themselves in their areas of interest," said Stacey Sawicki, WASD program advisor. "This gives them the opportunity to travel to events outside of Waynesboro and see different places."

This year's national qualifiers have undergone a series of rigorous testing of their understanding and knowledge in their respective categories. First, an optional written test was given to students at the middle school at the beginning of the year who wanted to test their skills. From there, the top 10 participants were selected and given the opportunity to again test their knowledge on an online test to qualify for the regional exam. Those students then participated in the national qualifying rounds in Maryland

Evan Stein was one of the students who competed and qualified in the buzzer-style competition. He is currently studying up and preparing for his next round of competition.

"I'm looking over questions from past years as well as using online study materials to prepare," said Stein, who said questions can range from any topic in history. "A question could be about the name of a general in the army from a certain war, or a specific city where a treaty was signed; you just try to have a general understanding of a lot of topics."

Amy Stein, Evan's mother, shared her thoughts on her son's recent success. "I am very proud of him, history has always interested him and he is a very quick learner. I think that skill lends itself to the type of competition he is in," she explained. "It is a privilege and honor to represent Waynesboro and WAMS in Chicago."

Contact John Irwin at jirwin@therecordherald.com or at 717-762-2151.