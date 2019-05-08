Under the new ordinance, the smoking of all tobacco products — including e-cigarettes — on township-owned grounds and in public parks is prohibited. Those in violation could face fines from $250 to $1,000 and up to 30 days of community service and jail time, according to the proposal.

MOUNT LAUREL — Smokers in Mount Laurel will now have to wait until they exit township parks to light up.



The Township Council unanimously voted Monday to adopt a new measure that prohibits smoking of all forms and products around all municipally owned buildings and in public parks.



Under the new ordinance, the smoking of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, on township-owned grounds and in public parks is prohibited. Those in violation could face fines from $250 to $1,000 and up to 30 days of community service and jail time, according to the proposal.



Mount Laurel now joins numerous other towns in Burlington County and across the state with similar bans.



The measure also prohibits the smoking of cannabis products as well, if legalized by the state.



The idea for the ordinance was recommended to the council by the township’s Green Team.



“I think for the health, safety and wellness of the residents of Mount Laurel and everywhere, not smoking on public land where kids are playing, or in front of buildings, is important,” Green Team member Karen Jones said during the public hearing on the ordinance Monday night.



Jones added that the ordinance adoption brings the Green Team and the township one step closer to achieving sustainability certification through Sustainable New Jersey.