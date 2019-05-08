Scheduled speakers include Vera Cole, of the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Association, Jennifer Isaacs, chair of the Bucks County Green Party, and Russell Zerbo of the Clean Air Council.

Supporters of the “Green New Deal” sought by some Congressional Democrats will hold a town hall meeting Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Pennridge High School at 1228 N. 5th St in Perkasie.

Scheduled speakers include Vera Cole, of the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Association, Jennifer Isaacs, chair of the Bucks County Green Party, and Russell Zerbo, of the Clean Air Council.

"Whether you are for or against the idea of the Green New Deal, learning about it from experts in the field will help you understand the impact these policies could have on our lives,” said organizer Janice MacKenzie.

Introduced Feb. 7 in the U.S. House of Representatives by New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the legislation challenges the U.S. to set ambitious goals. Among them, the nation would strive to “net-zero greenhouse gas emissions,” “create millions of good, high-wage jobs,” and “a more sustainable food system that ensures universal access to healthy food."

It also seeks to provide “all people of the United States with high-quality health care, affordable, safe, and adequate housing, economic security, and clean water, clean air, healthy and affordable food, and access to nature.”

Democrats have mixed feelings about the proposal, according to the Suffolk University/USA Today poll conducted in March.

The Suffolk University Political Research Center said it polled 1,000 nationally registered Democrats and Independent voters by landline and cellphone. Participants were asked whether the future Democratic candidate for president should support the Green New Deal. Of those, 45% said yes, 28% said no, and 27% were undecided on the Green New Deal, according to the poll.

Saturday’s event is sponsored by the Sunrise Movement, a national organization which describes itself as “an army of young people to make climate change an urgent priority across America” and Upper BuxMont Rising, a local group committed to “immigration rights, women’s health, and voter education/mobilization efforts.”