Erie police have charged a city man with following and intentionally ramming an occupied vehicle in the city on Tuesday night.

Justin A. Montanez, 24, is accused of ramming a vehicle occupied by a woman, two of her friends and three children several times in the 4300 block of Peach Street before following the woman's vehicle north on Liberty Street on Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. Montanez continued to ram the woman's vehicle in an attempt to push it off the road and stop it, and he attempted to cut in front of the other vehicle when he lost control of his car and it crashed into a vehicle and hit a house in the 3100 block of Liberty Street, officers wrote in Montanez's criminal complaint.

Montanez was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment after the crash. There were no other injuries reported.

Montanez was arraigned Wednesday by Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro on charges including multiple felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. Bizzarro set bond at $25,000.