The real estate investment firm that bought the property likely will pursue a development with industrial and retail uses.

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The developers who spent more than $22 million to acquire the former Burlington Center mall, are preparing for what likely will become a mixed-use development on the 97-acre site.

Clarion Partners bought the dilapidated mall in January, paying $20.2 million for the land and the mall and $1.8 million for the former Sears department store, which briefly operated as a storage facility. The New York-based real estate investment management company also acquired an additional 0.85-acre lot at the front of the property on Mount Holly Road, also known as Route 541.

Since then, the developers have been organizing their plans and likely establishing a development partnership, according to Mayor Brian Carlin.

“My expectation is they are talking to a number of people and are going to find a partnership to do a mixed-use development,” Carlin said Tuesday. “We don’t have any confirmation, but they are talking about some sort of industrial/warehousing as well as retail on the property.”

“The company does predominantly industrial,” Carlin said, adding that the partner would likely oversee the retail component.

Clarion did not return a request for comment.

The property is zoned for commercial, and a portion of the property is within a redevelopment area.

But the land use, and zoning, more than likely will change before development begins.

In a master plan re-examination completed last year, township officials suggested a number of land use and zoning changes that could help speed development of the old mall., which has struggled for years to keep customers and tenants.

In December 2017, two nonprofits that utilized space in the mall were asked to leave their spaces in the property. The rest of the mall — with the handful of tenants that were left — closed in January 2018 after several water pipes burst, causing damage to the mall’s fire suppression, heating and electrical system. The mall closed for good after Sears shut down in September.

Among the possibilities for redevelopment: a mix of light industrial and business; a town center district with a town square, combining retail and service businesses with upscale market condominiums and apartments; and residential lots with businesses along the Route 541 frontage.

It’s not the first time Clarion has invested heavily in Burlington County.

Clarion purchased the 130-acre Burlington Industrial Park land in 2008 for $22.8 million, according to property records, and has since developed the land with more than 1.54 million square feet of warehouse space at the Burlington Township property.

A 440,500-square-foot property at Route 295 and Rising Sun Road in Bordentown Township, also is owned by Clarion.

Carlin noted that since purchasing the mall, Clarion has secured the building and is continuing to maintain it.