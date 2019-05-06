A board vote to name the university's next president could take place within a week or two, said Dave Pidgeon, director of public relations for PASSHE.

The board of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education on Wednesday is expected to interview the two finalists vying to be president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

The two finalists, approved Friday by a unanimous vote of the Edinboro University Council of Trustees, are Guiyou Huang, chancellor of Louisiana State University LSU of Alexandria, and Peter Fackler, interim president of Mansfield University.

Those two finalists were gleaned from a field of 60 applicants and 10 candidates who were interviewed.

One of the two most likely will succeed H. Fred Walker, who resigned in March 2018. Michale Hannan, university provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, has been serving as interim president since April 2018.