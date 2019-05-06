School board members and district officials decided on the strategy after reviewing a first round of construction bids, which came in much higher than was expected.

MANSFIELD — Northern Burlington will put its ambitious construction project back out to bid, but this time, instead of advertising one large project, the school district will offer four smaller projects, an effort to lower the bids that previously came $12 million over budget.

School board members and district officials decided on the strategy after reviewing the higher-than-expected bids and determining the complexity of the multi-phase project was driving up costs.

Planned improvement projects — which are to be funded with $39.7 million of bonds approved by voters last year — include connecting the east and west wings of the building, improving security and renovating classrooms.

An architect hired by the district estimated the construction work would cost about $29.8 million, but the bids received by the school district in March ranged from $42.9 million to more than $51 million, according to Superintendent James Sarruda.

After reviewing the high bids, district officials touched on the project’s complexity as a key factor.

Specifically, the district’s analysis showed contractors appeared to be padding their bids as contingencies for the multitude of problems that could delay the estimated 2.5-year project.

The district hopes that breaking apart the bids will take out some of the costly uncertainty, Sarruda said Friday.

If the strategy is successful, the school district could continue with the project almost as originally planned, though some small cost-cutting measures, such as eliminating terrazzo flooring, will likely be necessary, according to Sarruda.

However, Sarruda noted, some of the oversight and organizational work that would have been managed by a single contractor now will fall to the school.

“This is right in the heart of the high school campus. The additions and renovations are complicated and have to be strategically timed,” Sarruda said. Breaking apart the bids makes things "a little more complicated for us and the project manager, but we need to save money and get competitive bids any way we can.”

The first of the four bid packages was advertised last month, two were advertised Friday and the final one is to be advertised later this month, according to Sarruda.

The first bid package includes parking lot, retention basin and site utilities work. A pre-bid meeting was held April 30 and bids are to be received and awarded in May.

The packages advertised Friday include installation of a new boiler and emergency generator as well as work on the fitness center, classrooms and associated HVAC work. Both bids are scheduled to be accepted and awarded in June.

The final bid package, for the new connector addition, is expected to be advertised May 10, with the bids approved and awarded at a special school board meeting in June.

Voters in 2015 rejected the school district's proposed $65 million referendum, but three years later, more than 60 percent of voters in Chesterfield, Mansfield, North Hanover and Springfield — Northern Burlington’s sending districts — approved a pared-down version of the 2015 plan.