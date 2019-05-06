Editor's note: This is part of a weekly feature spotlighting a local community member's interests.

Hometown: Ringgold, Maryland

Profession: Renfrew Institute executive director

Q- What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

A- "I enjoy walking in my Ringgold neighborhood with friends, cooking, reading, gardening and most of all, spending time with extended family, including my husband, adult son and daughter and two (soon to be three) incredibly sweet and curious granddaughters. I’m lucky to also share time with my amazingly wise and resilient 92-year-old dad with whom I love to walk along the Antietam Creek, and loving sister and brother who live a bit further away."

Q- What is your favorite place to get a bite to eat?

A- "Honestly, my favorite place to get a bite to eat is in my own kitchen. My husband and I enjoy cooking together. We eat pretty simply and can whip up something delicious and satisfying, together. When we’re on the go without time to cook at home, we love Café del Sol’s margherita pizza with a balsamic glaze and a great big salad."

Q- Favorite route for a Sunday drive?

A- "One of my favorite Sunday drives is leaving Waynesboro on Old Forge Road and entering the Michaux Forest. Once upon a time I was able to head out that way for a walk on the Appalachian Trail with friends before work several days each week. As my professional responsibilities grew, those walks no longer fit into my daily rhythm. I still recall them fondly and can feel my blood pressure drop as I drive into that forested canopy."

Q- What are you most looking forward to this summer?

A- "We’re planning an Outer Banks vacation with extended family, including our son and daughter and their families. That means I’ll enjoy a full week of exploring the shore with our granddaughters. Can’t wait for an entire week together for fun in the sun."

Q- Name one thing you wish Waynesboro had?

A- "So many recent additions to the community such as Greater Waynesboro Arts Alliance/Destination Arts and the farmer’s market (and even a brew pub on the way) have brought new energy to the community. I think there’s a great momentum underway on Main Street and beyond in the community at large. There’s always room for new resources like...a full service bakery…a stationery shop…a toy store…additional restaurants and brew pubs…the list of things “we wish we had” gets shorter all the time."