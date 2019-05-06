QUINCY — An aging utility box is sparking the senses of some residents in Quincy Village.

"It's a real eyesore," said Larry Nowack, a resident who serves on the village safety and environmental council.

The metal box, owned by West Penn Power, is the square box-style transformer that sits on the ground between cottages. The box has missing paint and is rusty and stands out among neatly manicured lawns.

"We've been trying for two years to get this corrected," Nowack said. "This is just ugly."

Nowack said they were advised they could not paint the box, but it's not just the look of it, it's also a question of safety.

If the outside is rusted, how safe are the connections inside?

To make matters worse, some of the roses bushes planted as screening around the box have died, exposing even more of the ugliness.

But the community is about to get some relief.

After being contacted by a reporter, West Penn Power plans to address the box.

"The West Penn Power operations manager from our Waynesboro service center drove out to Settle Lane in Quincy Village to put some eyes on the metal box in question shortly after we spoke. This longtime manager inspected the box and found it to be a fully functional, safe and secure metal cabinet containing electrical equipment that is part of the development’s electrical distribution network," said Todd Meyers, spokesman for West Penn Power. "Admittedly, however, it is not one of our more beautiful pieces of electrical infrastructure."

Meyers said crews plan to repaint the box in a "fresh coat of utility green" next week.

"It’s possible that batch of paint used on the cabinet the last time was bad and it did not adhere to the metal, allowing it to pit and rust in spots," Meyers said.

He added residents shouldn't paint the boxes themselves. "It’s not something for a neighbor or member of the public to paint. We have the proper knowledge and protective equipment to work safely around the energized equipment," he said.

Meyers said the boxes and similar electric distribution equipment are inspected once every five years and repaired or replaced as necessary.

This unit, however, was not on their current list of those needing maintenance.

"The manager asked his employees if anyone in the Waynesboro office fielded a call about painting the box," Meyers said. "He said that this was the first anyone had heard of it."

Contact Andrea Rose at arose@therecordherald.com or 717-762-2151.