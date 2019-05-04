Bridge replacement also will impact Main Street in Sellersville.

Motorists traveling through Lower Bucks County could be affected by several PennDOT repair projects affecting U.S. Route 1 and Street Road this week.

Be on the lookout for the following road work:

Scudder Falls Bridge



Work installing a roundabout keeps a portion of the Interstate 295/NJ Route 29 interchange (Exit 76) on the New Jersey side of the Scudder Falls Bridge closed for about three months. Drivers using the bridge in both states are urged to allow more time crossing the river.

Maps of the detour routes are available at scudderfallsbridge.com, but generally have drivers exiting and re-entering I-295 at other exits to get to Route 29 in New Jersey.

U.S. Route 1

Guide rail repair work will lead to daytime lane closures along U.S. Route 1 between Route 13 and Pennsylvania Avenue in Falls and Morrisville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Interstate 95 between the Philadelphia County line and the Bristol interchange in Bensalem and Bristol Township from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Nighttime lane restrictions will be in place along U.S. Route 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday between Rockhill Drive and Old Lincoln Highway in Bensalem. Also in the township, PennDOT crews will be out on Street Road during the same times leading to lane restrictions between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way.

Lower Bucks

Eastbound travel along Rockhill Drive in Bensalem will be reduced to one lane 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for soil boring.

PECO Energy utility work on Route 232 (Second Street Pike) between Worthington Mill and Almshouse roads in Northampton continues on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lane restrictions for this project are expected to continue through early August.

Resurfacing work will continue through May 10, on U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) between Durham and Flowers Mill roads and between Neshaminy Street and Bucks Town Road in Middletown and Penndel. Crews will work overnight between 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers can expect lane restrictions on Lurgan Road between Van Sant Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Upper Makefield beginning Monday and running through Friday, May 10, for milling and paving work as part of a state highway improvement project.

Central Bucks

PennDOT bridge cleaning crews will be out between Monday through May 17 from 9 am. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Broad Street between Route 313 (Swamp Road) and State Street in Hilltown

Upper Bucks

Main Street in Sellersville will be restricted to a single lane of travel with flagging between Park Avenue and Elm Street from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, and beginning again on Friday from 7 p.m. through 12 p.m. Sunday, May 12 for roadway reconstruction as part of a bridge replacement project.

Lane closures on Route 309 (West End Boulevard) between Tollgate Road and Pumping Station Road in Richland and Quakertown continues Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Intelligent Transportation System traffic signal installations. The project will impact 17 intersections in the area and continue until fall 2020.

Route 663 (John Fries Highway) between Portzer Road and Commercial Boulevard in Milford will have weekday lane restrictions for curb work and road widening continues between 9 a.m. and 3 pm. through May 20.

Montgomery County

Weekday lane restrictions on Edge Hill Road between Chester Avenue and Route 63 (Old Welsh Road) in Abington continue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The PECO gas main project that began in April is expected to continue through mid-June.

Bridge work on Byberry Road between Pioneer Road and Reading Way over Southampton Creek in Upper Moreland continues this week and into the summer. Traffic will be detoured using Davisville Road, County Line Road and Route 232 (Huntingdon Pike) as crews repair the bridge.