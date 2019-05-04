Driver was pronounced dead at the scene in West Mead Township.

MEADVILLE — A Meadville man died in a one-car crash in West Mead Township early Saturday.

Israel S. Kelly, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Crawford County coroner, state police at Meadville said.

Police said that Kelly was driving east in the 10100 block of Liberty Street Extension at about 2:20 a.m when his car went off the left side of the road for unknown reasons.

The car hit a culvert, went airborne and hit a tree, police said.

A portion of the road was closed for a time following the accident.