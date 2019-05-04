Victim, 20, had been trying to protect a friend, Erie police said.

An Erie man has been charged in the Friday afternoon stabbing death of a 20-year-old Erie woman.

Starleisha Smith was stabbed outside a home at 505 E. 11th St. while trying to protect a friend, police said.

Smith was unconscious when police and other emergency responders arrived at the scene at about 3:45 p.m. She was taken to UPMC Hamot, where she later was pronounced dead.

Charged in the killing is Kevin G. Hicks-Franklin, 22.

Hicks-Franklin had been involved in an ongoing dispute with his girlfriend, Erie Bureau of Police Chief Dan Spizarny said.

Smith accompanied the girlfriend, 20, and her grandmother when they went to the home at 505 E. 11th St. on Friday to get clothing, Spizarny said.

An argument with Hicks-Franklin ensued and he grabbed a knife and went after all three women outside the home, Spizarny said.

"In the process, it appears as if Starleisha was trying to protect her friends when she was stabbed twice in the torso," Spizarny said.

She was pronounced dead at Hamot at 4:31 p.m.

Hicks-Franklin's girlfriend and her grandmother were not hurt, Spizarny said.

Hicks-Franklin was located about three hours after the stabbing inside a home in the 1600 block of Plum Street and was taken to the police station for questioning.

He later was arraigned by Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro on charges of criminal homicide, murder, and three counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangering and making terroristic threats.

Hicks-Franklin also was charged with possessing an instrument of crime. He was sent to Erie County Prison without bond, Spizarny said.

An autopsy on Smith's body is scheduled on Monday.

Valerie Myers can be reached at 878-1913 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNmyers.