The former president of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak, is 91. Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, is 89. Jazz musician Ron Carter is 82. Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 78. Pop singer Peggy Santiglia Davison (The Angels) is 75. Actor Richard Jenkins is 72. Country singer Stella Parton is 70. Actor-turned-clergyman Hilly Hicks is 69. Irish musician Darryl Hunt (The Pogues) is 69. Singer Jackie Jackson (The Jacksons) is 68. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 67. Rhythm-and-blues singer Oleta Adams is 66. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., is 65. Violinist Soozie Tyrell (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 62. Country singer Randy Travis is 60. Actress Mary McDonough is 58. Comedian Ana Gasteyer is 52. Actor Will Arnett is 49. Rock musician Mike Dirnt (Green Day) is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 47. TV personality and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons is 44. Rock musician Jose Castellanos is 42. Sports reporter Erin Andrews is 41. Singer Lance Bass ('N Sync) is 40. Actress Ruth Negga is 38. Rapper/singer Jidenna is 34. Actor Alexander Gould is 25. Country singer RaeLynn is 25. Actress Amara Miller is 19. Actress Brooklynn Prince (Film: "The Florida Project") is nine.