Abstract of property taken in execution upon the writs shown as the properties of the severally named defendants, owners or reputed owners, and to be sold by the Sheriff of Beaver County, on June 3, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Beaver County Courthouse, in the Commissioners Conference Room First Floor.

Terms are twenty (20) percent of the bid price at the time of Sale. The bidder is responsible to do a Lien search on the property.

All property sold and in default will be resold at the next regular scheduled Sheriff Sale.

Notice is hereby given that a schedule of distribution will be filed by the Sheriff, not later than thirty (30) days after the day of the sale, and that distribution will be made in accordance with the schedule unless exceptions are filed thereto within ten (10) days thereafter.

Aliquippa

No. 5

Quicken Loans Inc., Plaintiff vs. Michelle Modrovich as Executrix of the Estate of Genevieve Mader Deceased, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 10191-2019

Amount: $41,580.71

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KML LAW GROUP, P.C., ATTORNEY

Parcel #08-034-0121.000

BEING PREMISES: 124 Carroll Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES which Donna J. Brosky, Robert L. McClure and Judith Katus by Deed dated 9/21/2015 and recorded 11/6/2015 in Deed Book/ Page Instrument Number 3518065, conveyed unto Genevieve Mader and the said Genevieve Mader departed this life on 7/23/2018, vesting title solely in Michelle Modrovich as Executrix of the Estate of Genevieve Mader Deceased.

Parcel No.: 08-034-0121.000

Market Value: $93,132.00

Location of Property: 124 Carroll Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

Beaver

No. 18

First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, Plaintiff vs. William J. Hummel and Bonnie S. Hummel, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 11561-2018

Amount: $53,513.79

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

STEPHEN M. HLADIK, ESQUIRE, HLADIK, ONORATO & FEDERMAN, LLP, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF, 298 Wissahickon Avenue, North Wales, PA 19454

ALL THAT CERTAIN parcel or tract of land situate in the Third Ward of the Borough of Beaver, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being fully described in deed dated February 19, 2009 and recorded on February 24, 2009 in the Office of the Beaver County Recorder of Deed in Instrument No. 3339363.

Parcel No.: 16-002-1502.000

Market Value: $37,700.00

Location of Property: 1008 Canal Street, Beaver, PA 15009.

Beaver Falls

No. 8

Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Courtney N. Hall, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 11565-2018

Amount: $63,864.83

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

PETER WAPNER, ESQ., ID. NO. 318263, PHELAN HALLINAN DIAMOND & JONES, LLP, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN dwelling situate at 4614 5th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010-3320, Twp/Boro of Beaver Falls City, 7th, Beaver County, Commonwealth of PA. Being further described in Deed Document #3519178.

Parcel No.: 07-005-0811.000

Market Value: $30,900.00

Location of Property: 4614 5th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010-3320.

No. 13

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, Plaintiff vs. Nicole C. Harker and Robert L. Harker, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 2019-10094

Amount: $38,919.52

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

LEON P. HALLER, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF, 1719 North Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17112, (717) 234-4178

FIRST: ALL that lot of land in the Seventh Ward, City of Beaver Falls, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, being the southern 25 feet of Lot No. 6 and the northern 10 feet of Lot No. 5, R.A. Whiteside’s Subdivision No. 3; and

SECOND: ALL that lot of land in the Seventh Ward, City of Beaver Falls, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, lying between the parcel above described and the right of way of the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad Company, being approximately 206 x 35.40 x 203.00 x 35.

Parcel No.: 07-005-0236-000

Market Value: $69,451.00

Location of Property: 4434 4th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Darlington Township

No. 4

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Richard Brooks, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 10143-2019

Amount: $159,851.31

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KML LAW GROUP, P.C., ATTORNEY

Parcel #58-111-0135.000

BEING PREMISES: 536 Cannelton Road, Darlington, PA 16115.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES which JSH & Son Investments LLC, a Pennsylvania Limited Liability Company, by John Horvath as Sole Member and Frank S. Horvath by Deed dated 11/21/2016 and recorded 11/23/2016 in Deed Book/Page Instrument Number 3540318, conveyed unto Richard Brooks.

Parcel No.: 58-111-0135-000

Market Value: $69,650.00

Location of Property: 536 Cannelton Road, Darlington, PA 16115.

Hanover Township

No. 9

U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee for GIFM Holdings Trust, Plaintiff vs. Kimberly F. Kutchmark and John E. Kutchmark, Jr. a/k/a John Emery Kutchmark, Jr. a/k/a John E. Kutchmark, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 2018-11627

Amount: $141,990.11

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

ROGER FAY, ESQUIRE, MILSTEAD & ASSOCIATES, LLC, ATTORNEY

ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or lot of land situate in Hanover Township, County of Beaver, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being more fully described in Plan Book Volume 23, Page 265.

Parcel No.: 63-212-0170.000

Market Value: $78,605.00

Location of Property: 896 Route 30, Clinton, PA 15026.

Harmony Township

No. 6

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Plaintiff vs. Scott B. KiIzer, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 2018-11702

Amount: $39,159.81

plus interest, costs & atty’s fees

PETER WAPNER, ESQ, ID. NO. 318263, PHELAN HALLINAN DIAMOND & JONES, LLP, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN dwelling situate at 968 Spruce Street, Ambridge, PA 15003 1631, Twp/Boro of Harmony Township, Beaver County, Commonwealth of PA. Being further described in Deed Instrument 3505097.

Parcel No.: 64-002-0209.000

Market Value: $26,000.00

Location of Property: 968 Spruce Street, Ambridge, PA 15003-1631.

No. 15

Village Capital & Investment LLC, Plaintiff vs. Known and Unknown Heirs of Michael G. Sapella, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 10412-2018

Amount: $122,990.25

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

EDWARD J. MCKEE, ESQUIRE, ATTORNEY

Situate in the Township of Harmony, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, having erected thereon a residential dwelling being known as 3725 McCabe Street, Baden, PA 15005.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES which Nando Bufalini by Deed dated December 31, 1975, and recorded on December 31, 1975, by the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Beaver County in Deed Book Volume 1051, at Page 613, granted and conveyed unto Michael G. Sapella, an Individual, now deceased.

Parcel No.: 64-010-0326.000

Market Value: $41,400. 00

Location of Property: 3725 McCabe Street, Baden, PA 15005.

Hopewell Township

No. 2

M&T Bank, Plaintiff vs. Lee W. Pillar, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 10144-2019

Amount: $187,743.67

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KML LAW GROUP, P.C., ATTORNEY

Parcel # 65-194-0143.012

BEING PREMISES: 1707 Sohn Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES which Jennifer R. Pillar by Deed dated 10/2/2013 and recorded 11/13/2013 in Deed Book Instrument Number 3458796, conveyed unto Lee W. Pillar.

Parcel No.: 65-194-0143.012

Market Value: $221,288.00

Location of Property: 1707 Sohn Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

New Brighton

No. 3

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, Plaintiff vs. Bert M. Ceasar and Sarah E. Woods, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 2015-11767

Amount: $60,901.81

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

LEON P. HALLER, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF, 1719 North Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17112, (717) 234-4178

ALL THAT CERTAIN lot or piece of ground situate in the 4th Ward of the Borough of New Brighton, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being part of Lot No. 28 in the Edward and Harry Hoopes Plan, bounded and described as follows:

ON the North by Lot Numbered 26, same plan; on the East by 13th Avenue; on the South by Lot Numbered 30, same plan; and on the West by other part of Lot Number 28, said lot having a frontage of 40 feet on 13th Avenue, and extending back of even width, 80 feet to the other part of Lot Numbered 28.

Parcel No.: 42-002-0927.000

Market Value: $61,690.00

Location of Property: 556 13th Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066.

New Sewickley Township

No. 11

PNC Bank, National Association, Plaintiff vs. James Macmillan, a/k/a James M. Macmillan; Martha Macmillan, a/k/a Martha J. Macmillan, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 2018-11589

Amount: $42,562.56

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KIMBERLY J. HONG, ESQUIRE, MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC, ATTORNEY, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028, Phone 614-220-5611; Fax 614-220-5613

ALL THAT CERTAIN property situate in the Township of New Sewickley, County of Beaver, and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being commonly known and numbered as 268 Big Knob Road, Rochester, PA 15074 and found in Deed Book 3068, Page 063, Parcel No. 69-144-0128.000.

Parcel No.: 69-144-0128.000

Market Value: $18,300.00

Location of Property: 268 Big Knob Road, Township of New Sewickley, PA 15074.

Ohioville

No. 12

The Huntington National Bank, Plaintiff vs. Nancy J. Korcinsky, as Administrator to the Estate of David J. Reynolds, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 2019-10180

Amount: $92,992.80

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KIMBERLY J. HONG, ESQUIRE, MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC, ATTORNEY, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028, Phone 614-220-5611; Fax 614-220-5613

ALL THAT CERTAIN property situate in the Borough of Ohioville, County of Beaver, and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, being commonly known and numbered as 6057 Tuscarawas Road, Beaver, PA 15009 and found in Deed Book 3398, Page 992, Document ID 3398992.

Parcel No.: 71-151-0240.001

Market Value: $32,000.00

Location of Property: 6057 Tuscarawas Road, Borough of Ohioville, PA 15009.

No. 14

Mortgage Assets Management, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Unknown Heirs, Successors, Assigns and All Persons, Firms or Associations Claiming Right, Title or Interest from or under Mildred H. Petrella, deceased and James S. Petrella, Jr., known Heir of Mildred H. Petrella, deceased, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 2018-11420

Amount: $212,491.20

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KATHERINE M. WOLF, ESQUIRE, ATTORNEY

ALL THAT CERTAIN lot or parcel ground being Lot No. 2 in the Petrella Plan No. 1 situate in the Borough of Ohioville and the County of Beaver as recorded in Plan Book Volume 13, page 165.

Parcel Nos.: 42-000-1980 & 42-003-6980

Market Value: $40,750.00

Location of Property: 120 Daniels Drive, Midland, PA 15059.

Rochester Borough

No. 17

Enterprise Bank, Plaintiff vs. Rosenberger Land Company, A Pennsylvania Business Corporation, a/k/a Rosenberger Land Company, Inc., Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 11373- 2015

Amount: $1,633,572.09

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

WILLIAM M. BUCHANAN, ESQ., PA ID#202843, BURNS WHITE, LLC, ATTORNEY-FOR PLAINTIFF, 48 26th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Telephone: (412) 995-3088

ALL THOSE CERTAIN parcels or tracts of land situate in the Borough of Rochester, County of Beaver, Pennsylvania; commonly known as 239 Adams Street, Rochester, PA 15074; Parcel No. 49-002- 0535.000-01-1, Deed Book 3266, Page 330; 225 Brighton Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074, Parcel No. 49-002 0502 000 01-1, Deed Book 3266, Page 330; vacant lot Connecticut Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074, Parcel No. 49-002 0534.000-01-1, Deed Book 3266, Page 330; 264 Connecticut Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074, Parcel No. 49 002-0532.000-01-1, Deed Book 3325, Page 166; 211-219 Brighton Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074, Parcel No. 49-002-0504.000-01-1, Deed Book 3325, Page 166; and 270 Connecticut Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074, Parcel No. 49-002-0533.000-01-1, Deed Book 3325, Page 166.

Parcel Nos.: 49-002-0535.000-01-1; 49-002-0502.000-01-1; 49-002-0534.000-01-1; 49-002-0532.000-01-1; 49-002-0504.000-01-1; and 49-002-0533.000-01-1.

Location of Properties: 239 Adams Street, Rochester, PA 15074; 225 Brighton Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074; Vacant Lot Connecticut Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074; 264 Connecticut Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074; 211-219 Brighton Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074 and 270 Connecticut Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074.

Rochester Township

No. 7

Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC, Plaintiff vs. Spearhead Fund I, LP, Pamela M. Priestley a/k/a Pamela Priestley and David P. Priestley, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 11395-2018

Amount: $167,499.12

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

PETER WAPNER, ESQ., ID. NO. 318263, PHELAN HALLINAN DIAMOND & JONES, LLP, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ALL THAT CERTAIN dwelling situate at 831 Porter Lane, a/k/a 199 Porter Lane, Rochester, PA 15074, Twp/Boro of Rochester Township, Beaver County, Commonwealth of PA. Being further described in Deed Instrument 3576923.

Parcel No.: 76-010.0100.000

Market Value: $122,200.00

Location of Property: 831 Porter Lane, a/k/a 109 Porter Lane, Rochester, PA 15074.

South Beaver Township

No. 1

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Donald Lee Pletz and Kimberly Ann Pletz, Defendants, owners, or reputed owners.

Execution No.: 10071-2019

Amount: $226,428.93

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

EDWARD J. MCKEE, ESQUIRE, ATTORNEY

Parcel 1:

ALL CERTAIN lot or piece of ground situate in the Township of South Beaver, County of Beaver and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point at the intersection of southerly side of Watts Mill Road and northerly side of Blackhawk Road thence from said point of beginning and along the southerly side of Watts Mill Road, North 700 31’ East, a distance of 357.75 feet to a point; thence along the same, North 28° 16’ East, a distance of 96.81 feet to a point; thence, continuing along said Watts Mill Road, North 01° 02’ East, a distance of 139.33 feet to a point; thence, North 15° 00’ West, a distance of 129.81 feet to a point thence, North 20° 37’ West a distance of 212.94 feet to a point; thence, North 25° 26’ West, a distance of 287.16 feet to a point; thence, North 15° 58’ 30” West, a distance of 118.92 feet to a point thence, North 02° 22’ East, a distance of 189.02 feet to a point; thence, North 44° East, a distance of 910.70 feet to a point on the dividing line between property now or formerly of Ann Goldman and the property herein described; thence along said dividing line South 04° 45’ West, a distance of 818.40 feet to a point; thence along the same, South 86° 45’ West, a distance of 86.63 feet to a point; thence continuing along said dividing line, South 06° 45’ West, a distance of 354.75 feet to a point thence; along said dividing line, South 12° 45’ East, a distance of 148.50 feet to a point; thence, North 89° 15’ East, a distance of 313.37 feet to a point on the dividing line between property now or formerly of Aileen Miller and the property herein described; thence along said dividing line, South 20° 16’ 30” West, a distance of 517.85 feet to a point; thence, South 35° 04’ 30” West, a distance of 393.08 feet to a point on the northeasterly side of said Blackhawk Road; thence along the northeasterly side of said road, North 63° 30’ West, a distance of 94.68 feet to a point; thence along the same, North 66° 27’ 04” West, a distance of 333.61 feet to a point; thence along the same, by an arc of a circle curving to the left, having a radius of 1042.14, an arc distance of 130.00 feet to the point at the place of beginning.

SUBJECT TO an outsale of land which Jack E. Fink and Janice S. Fink, husband and wife by Deed dated October29, 1980 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Beaver County in Deed Book Volume 1158, page 878, granted and conveyed unto Keith R. Tyson and Mary Lou Tyson, husband and wife.

BEING part of the same premises which Aileen Miller, by Deed dated March 31, 1975 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Beaver County in Deed Book Volume 1042, page 608, granted and conveyed unto Jack E. Fink and Janice S. Fink, husband and wife, the Grantor herein.

Parcel 2:

ALL THAT CERTAIN piece or parcel of land lying and being situate in South Beaver Township, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, more particularly bounded and described as follows, to wit:

BEGINNING at a point on the dividing line between the property conveyed to Keith R. Tyson and Mary Lou Tyson by deed of Aileen Miller, dated October 31,1979 and recorded in the Recorder’s Office of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, in Deed Book Volume 1137, page 770, and the property conveyed to Keith R. Tyson and Mary Lou Tyson by deed of Aileen Miller, dated March 31, 1975, and recorded in the Recorder’s Office of Beaver County, Pennsylvania in Deed Book Volume 1042, page 608, which point of beginning is measured the following courses and distances from the center line of Pennsylvania Route 251 where the same is intersected by the center line of Redd Road:

FIRST along the center line of Pennsylvania Route 251 by a curve to the left having a radius of 1042.14 feet an arc distance of 130.00 feet to a point; thence continuing along the center line of Pennsylvania Route 251, South 66° 27’ 04” East, a distance of 333.61 feet to a point; thence continuing along the center line of Pennsylvania Route 251, South 63° 30’ East, a distance of 94.68 feet to a pin; thence along the dividing line between the property now or formerly of Keith and Mary Lou Tyson and property now or formerly of Jack E. and Janice S. Fink, hereinabove referred to, North 35° 04’ 30” East, a distance of 393.08 feet to a pin; thence North 20° 16’ 30” East, a distance of 240.62 feet to a point on the dividing line between the property now or formerly of Keith and Mary Lou Tyson and property now or formerly of Jack E. and Janice S. Fink, which point is the true place of beginning; thence from said true place of beginning along the dividing line between the properties of Jack E. and Janice S. Fink and Keith and Mary Lou Tyson, above referenced, North 20° 16’ 30” East, a distance of 277.23 feet to a pin on the line dividing property now or formerly of Keith and Mary Lou Tyson and property now or formerly of Ann Goldman; thence along said last mentioned dividing line the following courses and distances: North 89° 15’ East, a distance of 120.58 feet to a pin; thence, South 04° 45’ West, a distance of 172.39 feet to a pin; thence, South 32° 30’ East, a distance of 102.52 feet to a pin; thence, through the property now or formerly of Keith R. Tyson and Mary Lou Tyson, South 89° 15’ West, a distance of 257.48 feet to a point at the true place of beginning. Containing One (1) acre according to a Plan prepared by Franklin D. Haney, Registered Surveyor, dated October 1980.

BEING a parcel of vacant land commonly known as 1556 Blackhawk Road, Darlington, PA 16115.

SUBJECT TO and TOGETHER WITH any and all oil and gas leases, the sale of coal and mining rights and all rights relating thereto, building lines, rights-of-way, zoning regulations, building restrictions, reservations, restrictive covenants, easements, rights and obligations, encroachments, association fees and/or dues, if any, etc., as the same may be contained in prior instruments of record, set forth in the recorded plan and/or as shown on a survey of the property.

Parcel No.: 77-131-0171.004

PREMISES BEING known as: 1556 Blackhawk Road, Darlington a/k/a South Beaver, PA 16115.

BEING the same premises Jack E. Fink and Janice S. Fink, husband and wife by Deed dated July 12, 2007 and recorded July 23, 2007 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds in and for Beaver County in Instrument #3303465, granted and conveyed Donald Lee Pletz and Kimberly Ann Pletz, husband and wife.

Parcel No.: 77-131-0171.004

Location of Property: 1556 Blackhawk Road, Darlington a/k/a South Beaver, PA 16115.

No. 10

U.S. Bank National Association, Plaintiff vs. Carl W. Sodergren, Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 2017-11452

Amount: $97,294.47

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

KIMBERLY J. HONG, ESQUIRE, MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC, ATTORNEY, P.O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028, Phone 614-220-5611; Fax 614-220-5613

ALL THAT CERTAIN property situate in the Township of South Beaver, County of Beaver, and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania being commonly known and numbered as 738 Old Blackhawk, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 and found in Instrument No. 3107210, Parcel No. 77-141-0167.000.

Parcel No. 77-141-0167.000

Market Value: $11,500.00

Location of Property: 738 Old Blackhawk Road, Township of South Beaver, PA 15010.

No. 16

U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT, Plaintiff vs. Berman B. Kirkland, Jr., Defendant, owner or reputed owner.

Execution No.: 2018-10130

Amount: $171,310.01

plus interest, costs & atty's fees

ROMANO, GARUBO & ARGENTIERI, LLC, ATTORNEY

ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel or tract of land lying and being situate in the Township of South Beaver, County of Beaver and State of Pennsylvania, being Lot No. 7 in the Hayes Plan as shown in Plan Book Volume 10, page 22.

Parcel No.: 77-007-0107-000-01-1

Market Value: $25,950.00

Location of Property: 302 Highland Drive EXT, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Given under my hand and seal this 26th day of April 2019.

Tony Guy, Sheriff

5/3, 5/10, 5/17/19