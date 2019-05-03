WAYNESBORO — Thursday marked the annual celebration of the National Day of Prayer. As many gathered to send up prayers across the nation, locally, the event was celebrated at Mainstreet Park in Waynesboro and outside Borough Hall in Greencastle.

National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday of May.

This year's theme for the spiritual event was "Love One Another" based off of the biblical reference in John 13:34, "Love one another just as I have loved you."

In Waynesboro, a handful of individuals from faith-based organizations across the area gathered together in fellowship under the direction of pastors and members from the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Christ United Methodist Church and the Central Baptist Church of Mont Alto to bow their heads in prayer regarding topics close to their hearts.

In addition to praying for the government, military and members of the media, prays were said regarding unity and love for all people.

"This is an opportunity to lift up what we have in common, the fact that we all believe in Jesus...He was about love and unity and bringing people together, not finding ways to fit a wedge in between people," explained Bruce Druckenmiller, pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Waynesboro. "So many times we are fractured by disagreements; we need to pray for that. We also need to pray for a spiritual awakening in America."

After the near 30-minute meeting, those in attendance joined together in singing the spiritual hymn "Weave," composed by Rosemary Crow in 1979.

Greencastle's service was organized by the Greencastle-Antrim Christian Women's Fellowship and the Greencastle-Antrim Ministerium in First United Methodist Church. People also gathered for prayers outside of Greencastle Borough Hall.

For more information on the National Day of Prayer visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org

