ELLWOOD CITY — The 2019 Lincoln High School prom, "A World of Adventure," will take place on Friday at Seven Oaks Country Club in Ohioville, followed by the traditional after-prom in Ellwood City. A king and queen will be crowned halfway through the dance.

Doors to the Leslie Szabo Memorial Auditorium will open at 5 p.m. and the annual Lincoln High School promenade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $3 and can be purchased in advance at the high school office or at the door.

Class of 2020 officers and committee members include: President Angela Volpe, Vice President Austin Walley, Secretary Hanah Leech, Treasurer Levi Smith, prom co-Chairs Saylee Grinnen and ShyLee Schwartz and committee member Nate Scott.

Senior class sponsors are Melissa Pigza and Dena Noble; junior class sponsor is Sam Barry; and sophomore class sponsor is Jolene Krupa.