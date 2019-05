PLAYS

"James and the Giant Peach": 7:30 p.m. May 10 and 11, and 2 p.m. May 11 at the Red Barn Theater, 1279 Route 288, Franklin Township. Admission is $10. Reservations, www.redbarnplayers.com.

"Disney's Aladdin, Jr.": 7:30 p.m. May 10-11 and 17-18, and 2 p.m. May 12 and 19 at the New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave., New Castle. Tickets are $16 for adults, $13 for seniors and full-time students and $11 for children 12 and under. Reservations, 724-654-3437.

Red Barn Players summer season: "I Hate Hamlet," a comedy, May 31, June 6-8 and 13-15; "The Drowsy Chaperone," a musical comedy, July 5-6, 11-13 and 18-20; "Here Lies Jeremy Troy," a comedy, Aug. 9-10, 15-17 and 22-24; and "The Sunshine Boys," a comedy, Sept. 13-14, 19-21 and 26-28. Tickets are $15 for the musical and $13 for the comedies. Information and reservations at www.redbarnplayers.com.

CONCERTS

Alumni Benefit Concert: Lincoln High School Choir celebrates its 75th anniversary, 7 p.m. May 11. All proceeds benefit the Cindy Pertile Scholarship Fund. For information or to sign up, email fgreco@ellwood.k12.pa.us with name, phone number and year of graduation. Tickets are $10-$20 and can be reserved by calling 724-752-1591, ext. 3002, or bought at the door.

"Dance with Butler County Celebrities": May 11 at Crystal Room in Days Inn, 139 Pittsburgh Road, Butler. The Butler County Symphony Orchestra will perform. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $75 per person; children, age 10 and younger, $28.

Dennis McCurdy and the Carpenter Ants: country, 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Bottlebrush Gallery and Center for the Arts, 539 Main St., Harmony. Event is free.

EXHIBITS

Ellwood City Area Historical Society History Center: 310 Fifth St. Open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. Groups planning tours can reserve evening times by request; the Historical Society meeting room is available for clubs and other organizations. To schedule group tours, call 724-752-2021. Society holds public meetings at the center with a historical program at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of every month from September through May. September meeting is a catered picnic. Robert and Janice Barensfeld scholarships will be presented at May 13 meeting. September's guest speaker will be Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd; Dr. Robert “Kip” Jones in October; and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in November. New members welcome. Calendar year dues, individuals, $10; families, $25.

The Hoyt Center for the Arts: 124 E. Leasure Ave., New Castle, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Gallery admission is free. The annual juried art exhibit continues through May 30. For information, call 724-652-2882 or www.hoytartcenter.org.

Jennings Environmental Education Center: 2951 Prospect Road, Slippery Rock. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and as scheduled for events on weekends. Trails open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Merrick Art Gallery: 1100 Fifth Ave., New Brighton. Open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Underground Railroad Historic Markers and Walking Tour: New Brighton Historical Society has completed installation of historic markers on six homes and a church that were safe houses for slaves escaping from southern states during the Civil War. Self-guided tour pamphlets available at New Brighton Municipal Building, 610 Third Ave., or online at www.visitbeavercounty.com.

Samuel Teolis Museum: 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, in the basement of Samuel Teolis Funeral Home. Tours are two hours and are available by appointment seven days a week. Students must be accompanied by a teacher or adult. Museum contains various 19th century items including kitchen, dairy, farming and war items that Teolis has collected over the past 60 years. Call 724-752-5522 or 724-758-3222 to schedule an appointment.

The Andy Warhol Museum: 117 Sandusky St., Pittsburgh. Adults, $20; students, seniors, children, ages 3 to 18, $10; members and children younger than age 2, free; Fridays, 5 to 10 p.m., half price. Information: www.warhol.org.

August Wilson Center for African American Culture: 980 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh. Information: www.trustarts.org.

CLASSES, LECTURES, SIGNINGS

Italian Genealogy Workshop: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 18, Sen. John Heinz History Center, 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh. Led by genealogist Rich Venezia of Rich Roots Genealogy. Includes representatives from Diocese of Pittsburgh's Archives & Records Center and the Carnegie Library Pennsylvania Department. Registration, $40; history center members, $30. Register online at www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events or call 412-454-6000.

Yoga: Free class at 7 p.m. each Thursday at North Sewickley Township Municipal Building, 893 Mercer Road. Contact Jerilyn Driscoll to reserve a spot at 412-592-5440 or email livelongyogavibes@gmail.com.

MISCELLANEOUS

City Rescue Mission Open House: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, City Rescue Mission, 319 S. Croton Ave., New Castle. All welcome to see what and how City Rescue is transforming lives of the hungry, homeless and hurting. Tours to Sankey Center, the mission's youth facility, and Hope Place, the women's ministry emergency shelter for homeless women and children, will depart at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Information, online at www.cityrescuemission.org/open-house or call 724-652-4321.

Summer trap shoots: Each Tuesday through Aug. 27 at the Ellwood-Wampum Rod and Gun Club, Sign-ups start at 6 p.m. All participants are encouraged to bring their own ear protection and a box of 25-count shells for the each round they plan to shoot.

Spring Story Times: 1:30 p.m May 9 and 16, Franklin Township Municipal Building, 897 Route 288. Call 724-847-1450 to register.

Creative Play: 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month, Hoyt Center for the Arts, 124 E. Leasure Ave., New Castle. Free program for children between ages 3 and 7. Pre-registration required, online at www.hoytartcenter.org or call 724-652-2882.

Penn State Master Gardeners Open Garden Hotline: Master Gardeners of Lawrence County available to answer questions about growing vegetables, fruits, ornamentals, turf grass, plant identification, pruning and insect and disease problems. Plant and insect specimens may be brought to the extension office at the Lawrence County Courthouse during hotline hours. Hours are Mondays, 9 to 11:30 a.m.; Tuesdays, 1 to 3:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon; and Thursdays and Fridays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Hotline number is 724-654-8370.

Golden Agers: Every Wednesday at the Catholic Center, 415 Fourth St., Ellwood City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 1 p.m. Refreshments provided. Anyone 55 years or older is welcome to attend.

Little Miss Firecracker Pageant Applications: Pageant open to girls ages 5 to 7 living within 15-mile radius of Ellwood City. Slots available for 20 contestants and will be filled on a first-come basis. Each must have a business sponsorship of $25. Contestants judged on their patriotic outfit and on-stage presence/interview. Applications and entry fee deadline is May 17. Applications can be mailed to Ellwood City Festival, PO Box 176, Ellwood City, PA 16117. Mandatory informational meeting for contestants and parents planned for 6:30 p.m. May 30 at the Main Shelter 2A/2B Ewing Park. The Ellwood City Festival is June 28 through 30.

Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce Thank-You Picnic: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Shelter 8, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.

Italian Dinner and Flea Market: Flea market 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, St. Christopher at the Lake Church, 229 N. Franklin St., Prospect. Dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Adults, $11; children, ages 6 to 12, $5; children age 5 and younger, free.

Spring Wildflower Walk: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, McConnells Mill State Park, Slippery Rock Township. Members of the Botanical Society of Western Pennsylvania and park staff will hunt, identify and discuss spring flowers. Bring snack or water. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes.

Vernal Pools and Watercolors: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, Slippery Rock. Taught by Susan Walker. For individuals, ages 12 and older. $5 fee. Limited space, registration due by May 1 online at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ or call 724-794-6011.

Harmony Small Farm Animal Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the Harmonist Barn, 303 Mercer Road, Harmony. The event is free.

3 Rivers Comicon: May 11-12 at the Pittsburgh Waterfront in Homestead. New Dimension Comics in Ellwood City has been working with ShuBrew in Zelienople to come up with a special stout beer to bring to the convention. Tickets start at $10.

Spring Wildflowers: 2 to 4 p.m. May 12, Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, Slippery Rock. Information, online at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ or call 724-794-6011.

Ewing Park-a-Palooza: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 13, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.

Ellwood City Relay for Life Carnival for a Cure: 3 to 9 p.m. May 18, Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City.

Ellwood City Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. May 27 on Fifth Street, Ellwood City. Community cookout follows at Pittsburgh Circle Heritage Park.

Quilt Program: May 28 in Harmony.

Tour de Donut: June 8 at Memorial Field House at Westminster College, 319 South Market St., New Wilmington. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $20 per rider; includes a limited-edition T-shirt. Option of a 10-mile, two 30-mile and hill challenge. Information and registration online at www.nwtourdedonut.com.

Herb and Garden Fair and Plant Exchange: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8 in Big Red Barn on Main Street in Harmony.

Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing: 10 a.m. June 24, Olde Stonewall Golf Course, 1495 Mercer Road, North Sewickley Township. Shotgun start at noon. Registration before May 30, $150 per golfer, $600 a foursome; after May 30, $180 per golfer; $720 a foursome. Sponsorship information and registration email membership@ellwoodcitychamber.org or call 724-758-5501.

Ledger 10K Race: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 29, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.

Ellwood City Arts, Crafts and Food Festival: June 28-30, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.

Antique Gun Show: Aug. 10 in Harmony.

Ellwood City Storytelling Festival: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.

Ellwood City Fall Fest/Car Cruise: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28, Fourth to 10th streets on Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City.

Ellwood City Halloween Parade: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26 on Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City.

WeihnachtsMarkt "German Christmas Market": 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 9 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 in Harmony. German entertainment and food, horse-drawn wagon rides and vendors will be available.

Trombones on Ice: Nov. 23 in Harmony.

Ellwood City Christmas in the Park: Dec. 1-27, Ewing Park, Ellwood City.

Let There Be Lights: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Fourth to Sixth streets on Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City.

Ellwood City Christmas Parade: 3:30 p.m. Dec. 7 on Lawrence Avenue, Ellwood City.

Silvester New Year's Celebration: Dec 31 in Harmony.