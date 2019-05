ELLWOOD CITY — Ellwood City Fire Department will hold CPR/AED and first-aid classes for those 12 and older at 6:30 pm. Wednesday at the fire station.

The classes will include adult, child and infant cpr/aed and choking/ first-aid instruction. Teens interested in babysitting jobs are encouraged to obtain these certifications.

For more information or to register, email Anita Yoder, EMT, at ayoderstation23@gmail.com, or Fire Chief Rick Myers at rmyers@ellwoodcityborough.com.