WESTERN BEAVER EDUCATION ASSOCIATION

John Habedank, a senior at Western Beaver High School, was named a Student of the Month for March by the Western Beaver Education Association.

Habedank is a member of the National Honor Society and participated in the marching band and school musicals. He is a member of Beavers Against Alcohol and Drugs, the band leadership team, and the Western Beaver Mentoring and Second and Seven Literacy programs. He also lettered in varsity golf.

Habedank is the son of John and Jaimie Habedank of Ohioville. He plans to attend Geneva College, major in accounting then pursue a career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

----

Seth Zoppelt, a senior at Western Beaver High School, was named a Student of the Month for April by the Western Beaver Education Association.

Zoppelt is treasurer and class officer of the National Honor Society. He has participated in the Penn State Science Challenge, the Penn State Math Competition, Math 24, the Westinghouse Science Honors Institute, Envirothon and Pennsylvania Governor’s School of Science.

Additionally, he competed in the ACS Chemistry Olympiad and progressed to the national exams. He also placed first in the Academic Games in Pennsylvania and qualified for the national competition.

Zoppelt is drum major of the high school’s marching band, plays in the concert and jazz bands, and has performed in school musicals. Zoppelt serves as president of Beavers Against Alcohol and Drugs and treasurer of the Ecology Club and also participates in the Comm. Tech. Club.

He also lettered in track and was the high series bowler at the MAC tournament.

Zoppelt is the son of John and Cristy Zoppelt of Ohioville. He plans to attend the College of Charleston to major in astrophysics.