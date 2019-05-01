BEXLEY, OHIO — Capital University has selected Annie Macom, a senior at Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, as a member of its internationally acclaimed chapel choir. Macom auditioned last spring.

The choir has performed in Europe, South Africa and Ireland, as well as regional, national and international conferences.

During high school, Macom has appeared in 11 musicals, most recently in the title role of the musical “Mary Poppins.” She has also been selected in district, regional, All-state and All-East National music festivals. Her last high school choir performances are at 7 p.m. May 10 at the annual spring choral concert and 7 p.m. May 11 at the alumni benefit concert, which raises money for the Cindy Pertile Scholarship Fund.

Macom plans to attend Capital Unversity as a voice major to become a music educator.