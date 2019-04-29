Major renovations at three more elementary schools were among the projects outlined by Superintendent Robert Fraser and other administrators at Thursday night's school board meeting.

Council Rock School District officials outlined an estimated $93.2 million in major construction projects that could be completed over the next five years during a school board meeting last week.

Superintendent Robert Fraser and other administrators gave a slide presentation and discussed details of a $13.8 million new home for three school district specialty programs, a $30 million renovation-addition at Sol Feinstone Elementary School in Upper Makefield, a $23 million renovation and possible addition at Hillcrest Elementary School, a $23.7 million renovation and possible addition at Richboro Elementary School and $2.7 million for a synthetic turf field and accompanying features at Council Rock High School South.

Hillcrest and Richboro elementary schools and Council Rock South are all in Northampton.

After Fraser's presentation and some comments from board members and residents, the board voted to approve some significant steps forward on the Sol Feinstone and specialty programs and CR South turf projects, including the appointment of architects and construction management firms for the Sol Feinstone and special programs projects.

School district Business Administration Director William Stone said unused money from previous bond issues would help fund the five projects, but that $89.7 million in additional borrowing would be required. Paying back that borrowed money would add 0.06 of a mill to residents' property tax bills each year for the next five years, he estimated. That would be about $2 more in taxes a year for five years for a landowner with a property assessed at the school district average of $38,520.

Fraser said the projects are needed and that delaying them doesn't make sense either from an educational or fiscal standpoint because students and staff deserve updated facilities, and construction costs will only increase the longer the projects are put off.

"This plan addresses critical issues in the least amount of time possible and the lowest cost," he said. "This is being responsible to our students and our taxpayers."

Money will be saved on the Hillcrest and Richboro elementary school projects by moving students and staff from those schools into the vacant Richboro Middle School in Northampton during construction, thus reducing the construction time from two years to one year, Fraser and district Operational Services Director Doug Taylor said.

Taking advantage of the vacant Richboro MS, certain financing techniques, not delaying the projects and other factors will mean a combined total savings of $5.6 million on the five projects, Fraser said.

The $13.8 million project involves building a new 25,000 square-foot structure on the Richboro Middle School property next to the vacant school. The new building would house the district's Sloan alternative school program, ACHIEVE (Achieving Confidence, Happiness, Independence, Education and Vocational Training through Experiences) special education program for students ages 18-21 and the Twilight program that educates students who have been taken out of their regular schools for 45 days because of various disciplinary issues.

Those programs are currently housed in a Newtown Borough building leased by the school district, an arrangement that has cost Council Rock a total of $8 million in rent since 2009-10, Taylor said.

District officials turned to the middle school property as a location for the new building after available commercial space couldn't be located in the district, they said.

"That's creative and forward thinking," school board member Denise Brooks said.

District officials hope to start construction on the new building in August of 2020 and be finished in about a year, Taylor said.

The Sol Feinstone project is slated to start in the fall of 2020 and be completed sometime in 2023, he added. A move into Richboro MS during construction at Feinstone is not planned because of logistical issues connected with that particular project, Taylor said.

The Hillcrest work is slated for 2021-22 and Richboro ES for 2022-23. At Council Rock South, Taylor said officials hope to start the synthetic turf field project in April of 2020 and finish in about five or six months.

Several board members and residents spoke in favor of the CR South turf field Thursday night, saying the district's other high school, CR North in Newtown Township, has had a synthetic turf field for many years and CR South deserves the same. A synthetic turf field at CR South could also bring more revenue into the district through rental, advertising and other opportunities, board President Andy Block and others said.

The board voted 8-1 to move forward with that project, with board member Mark Byelich the only no vote. While emphasizing that he agreed with the parity and other issues, Byelich said he was concerned with the cost.

"I'm so conflicted with this," he said. "All those things (parity and other issues) aside, I can't get my head around the cost. I see all the other (capital projects) issues ahead of us, the must dos. That is where I struggle. We cannot afford this turf field right now."

The five major projects discussed Thursday night would be on top of many others completed, under way or soon to start in Council Rock over the last several years.

During that time, there have been major renovation-additions completed at Churchville, Holland and Goodnoe elementary schools. A project of similar scope at Wrightstown Elementary School should be completed by July, and one at Rolling Hills Elementary School is scheduled to start in a month or so. All those projects cost between $15 and $25 million.

Also recently completed were construction of a new Newtown Middle School and a major renovation-addition at Holland Middle School. Both those projects cost about $50 million.

Wrightstown resident Stephanie Bariahtaris, mother of a Council Rock middle school student, said Thursday night all the construction has negatively impacted education in the district. Some mathematics courses aren't up to snuff and there's a lack of programs for gifted children, she cited as two examples.

"The focus on physical facilities has been all consuming," Bariahtaris said. "It's time to focus more on academics, and I'm trying to be an advocate for change and do it in the spirit of we can do better. What have we been doing to improve our academics?"

Fraser said that once the five major projects outlined Thursday night are completed in 2023 or 2024, there shouldn't have to be another one until 2030, when Newtown Elementary School in Newtown Township would be due for work.