The airline will also add a daily flight to Chicago and end Philadelphia service.

A Forest County couple expect to be regulars on new American Airlines flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The airline will begin twice-daily nonstop service between Erie and Charlotte on Friday.

The flights will be the first between the two cities since US Airways grounded its Erie-Charlotte service in 2005.

Mark and Kathy Baker, of Tionesta, plan to visit family in Charlotte often. Their daughter, Jenna Knocke, son-in-law, Ethan Knocke, and grandchildren Phoebe, 5, and Corban, 2, moved to Charlotte from State College in March.

Jenna Knocke works at a financial firm in a Charlotte suburb in South Carolina. Ethan Knocke works from home for a weather service.

"It's hard that they're so far away, especially the grandchildren. So we're thrilled with the new nonstop flights between Erie and Charlotte," Kathy Baker said. "We plan to visit them about every other month."

A Charlotte man who drives to Meadville and Cooperstown to visit relatives called the Erie Times-News last week for information about the new flights.

"It's at least a 10-hour drive from here, and longer than that to Erie," said the man, who asked not to be identified. "I live right in Charlotte, 15 minutes from the airport. I could be in Erie in (two hours) and in Meadville a half-hour after that."

Public response to the new Charlotte service has been enthusiastic, and not just from travelers with family or business in Charlotte. Others look forward to connecting to more distant cities, said Erie International Airport Executive Director Derek Martin.

"The biggest plus is greater connectivity. People flying both domestically to the southeastern U.S. and people flying to Europe will have more destinations and nonstop flights available from Charlotte than they have from Philadelphia," Martin said.

American Airlines is adding flights at its Charlotte hub, to more than 700 daily by the end of this year. The airline already operates 80 flights daily to Florida, 30 flights daily to the New York metropolitan area and 25 flights daily to Washington, D.C., from Charlotte's Douglas International Airport, according to Amerian Airlines Group.

The airline also will add a daily flight between Erie and Chicago beginning Friday.

The downside for Erie is that American will end twice-daily Philadelphia service this week. The last flights to and from Philadelphia will take off Thursday.

Alissa Chessario has lived in Philadelphia for five years and works for an insurance firm in the city. She will have to find another way home to Erie for visits.

"There's no convenient alternative for me. I've looked at buses and trains and driving, which is about eight hours because of traffic. There just will be no good way to go anymore," Chessario said. "I think what's going to happen if I fly is that I'll fly into Cleveland and someone will have to come and pick me up, about an hour and a half away."

Many flying to Philadelphia to connect to other destinations won't be sorry to fly to Charlotte for connections instead. Travelers commenting on the American Airlines changes on the www.GoErie.com Facebook page called Philadelphia International Airport "poorly laid out," "dirty" and "the worst."

Delays there also are an issue.

"The thing with Philadelphia is that there are often delays because of weather on the East Coast, and flights start backing up," said Liz Burch, vice president of operations for Miller Travel Services in Erie. "That starts backing up all the fights out of New York and then affects the whole Eastern corridor."

The joy of Charlotte will be fewer delays and more destinations, Burch said.

"It's going to open up so many more markets in Florida and the Caribbean and so many more international destinations," she said. "I consider this the best thing American Airlines has done in a long time."

Coming to flight boards near you

The first nonstop flights to Charlotte are scheduled to leave Erie on Friday at 6:47 a.m. and 1:48 p.m. Return flights are scheduled to leave Charlotte at 11:35 a.m. and 8:32 p.m.

Each flight will be just under two hours aboard 60-seat jets flown by Piedmont Airlines operating as American Eagle, the regional division of American Airlines.

American's first flight from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Erie is scheduled to arrive Friday at 12:05 p.m. The first American flight to Chicago is scheduled to leave Erie at 2:55 p.m.

United Airlines also offers Erie-Chicago O'Hare service. The airline has operated the service since June 2014 with two flights to and from Erie daily.

Delta Air Lines is the third major carrier serving Erie. Delta operates three flights daily to and from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

Additional seats might boost ticket sales

New destinations and larger regional jets put into service in Erie in recent years have helped reverse almost a decade-long decline in passengers at Erie International Airport.

In 2018, the number of passengers boarding planes in Erie increased for the first time since 2010. According to Erie Regional Airport Authority statistics, 95,126 people boarded flights in Erie, the most since 126,778 people flew from Erie eight years earlier.

Passenger numbers in the first quarter of this year continued to take off and were up 11.7 percent over the first quarter of 2018.

With new Charlotte and Chicago flights providing a net gain of 18,250 seats annually, those numbers should continue to climb, Martin said.

"The other thing boosting passenger numbers is convenience," Martin said. "A man at the gym this morning said that he and his wife booked tickets to Charlotte yesterday, and while it might be a slightly higher price than they would pay from Pittsburgh, you have to consider that it's $100 a week to park your car there and more than $3 a gallon for gas to get there."

Mark and Kathy Baker enjoy flying from Erie, which is about one hour and 20 minutes from their Tionesta home.

"It's a small airport. We can go there, be there 45 minutes ahead of time and go," Kathy Baker said. "It's very easy to get through security there. There aren't big crowds. Parking is easy, and it's not too far to walk to the terminal after you park."

Valerie Myers can be reached at 878-1913 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNmyers.

