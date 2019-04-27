The motorcycle has a range of about 140 miles per charge.

Presque Isle State Park Ranger Dan Powell was riding a new electric Zero Motorcycle while on patrol in late August when he eased his way alongside a speeding motorist on the outbound lanes near Beach 4.

When the female driver spotted Powell, she appeared startled and pulled over.

"The young lady was going a little too fast and I pulled up next to her and said 'Excuse me,' and she literally just jumped," said Powell, 58, a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources officer since 1999. "Lesson to me: Don't do that. She said, 'I never even heard you and, wow, is that a quiet muffler.' It is extremely quiet. All you hear is the tires on the road."

Presque Isle State Park is one of two state parks where staff are taking part in a pilot program involving the use of electric motorcycles.

The alternative energy motorcycles are part of a DCNR sustainability initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions released into the atmosphere, decreasing fuel costs and increasing DCNR's energy independence.

The park received the Zero Motorcycle in June 2018. Presque Isle officers tested the bike and took it out on patrol duties a few times near the end of the 2018 summer season.

"It's all marked and ready to go," Powell said. "It has red and blue lights on it, a siren and public address system."

The motorcycle, which Powell says has a top speed of 102 mph, will officially begin park patrol duties in early May.

"It's going to be out on a daily basis. There are four officers who are capable of riding it," Powell said.

The bike is a dual-sport, heavy-duty model that cost $23,000, Presque Isle State Park Operations Manager Matt Greene said.

"As the most-visited state park in Pennsylvania, we feel with this motorcycle that we can really showcase a great use of alternative energy in how we do our normal daily operations. It's a good message and example for the public and it's a great fit for our operation.

"Presque Isle is flat, and electric technology lends itself to longevity when it doesn't have to work that hard," Greene said. "With hills and mountains, that bike would have to work much harder. Here, we'll be able to utilize that very well. I think green technology will start playing a bigger role in our operations long-term."

When the Zero Motorcycle arrived last summer, Greene said he was leery at first because his ranger staff has always had a Harley-Davidson police bike in its patrol fleet and he worried whether officers would like the new arrival.

"It's a little bit different, but they took it out and tested it and they really like the bike," Greene said.

Zero Motorcycles are also part of a pilot program along the 60-mile-long Delaware Canal State Park in southeastern Pennsylvania. Motorcycles there will be used year-round, weather permitting.

Delaware Canal State Park parallels the Delaware River between Easton and Bristol in Bucks and Northampton counties and is the longest state park in Pennsylvania. The park features a historic canal and towpath, a 90-acre pond, miles of river shoreline and 11 river islands.

"Electric motorcycles add to efforts to focus on the responsible use of agency resources and promotion of sustainable best practices," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. "They are being used by rangers as they patrol the parks. The motorcycles are quiet so they don't disturb visitors enjoying nature, and are energy-efficient."

Jeremy Peck, chief ranger at the 4,062-acre Laurel Hill State Park Complex in Somerset County, believes more state parks will receive DCNR electric motorcycles as the trend for renewable energy takes hold.

"They're (DCNR) planning on sending them out to more parks and it sounds like we're slotted to get one," said Peck, who worked as a ranger at Presque Isle State Park from 2001 to 2007. "I don't know if we'll be getting one this year or next year, but we've been told there will be more motorcycles going out into parks and they would like to send one our way."

In the summer of 2016, Zero Motorcycles crews brought some electric bikes to Somerset County for rangers to test.

"It was very impressive," Peck said. "For its weight and its abilities, it would work pretty good for us."

Presque Isle's police patrol fleet consists of two marked Ford Police Interceptors, multiple unmarked vehicles, a Harley-Davidson patrol motorcycle, several ATVs, a patrol boat and a patrol bicycle.

Powell said the Zero Motorcycle will be used for patrol duties and for special park functions, such as the Discover Presque Isle festival and the Roar on the Shore motorcycle rally's Thunder on the Isle: The Mayor's Ride.

Powell tested the motorcycle at the end of summer 2018 and gave it a thumbs-up.

"Last year, I took it out for the entire day and I did over 100 miles on it and it was only on half charge," Powell said. "It's quick. They say it will do 102 miles per hour and I believe it. It has 116 torque pounds, a 70-horsepower motor and is completely electric."

The motorcycle can be operated in three modes: sport, custom and eco.

"Custom mode is the medium in-between," Powell said. "The sport mode is just ungodly fast. It will really leave you behind if you throttle that. You better know it's coming or it will leave you behind. The custom mode is it's going to be quick, but not too fast. The eco mode is like lazy dogging around."

Powell said the motorcycle weighs about 500 pounds and feels like a cross between a trail bike and road bike. It takes about 10 hours to fully charge and costs $1.61 per charge. The motorcycle can be charged from any standard outlet and does not require a special charging station.

"That thing can go anywhere and we can take it down any trails we want," he said. "It can very easily go down the (peninsula's) Sidewalk Trail."

Another advantage is that Zero Motorcycles require little maintenance.

"There's not much you have to do with it — just keep it clean," Powell said. "We kind of love it."

Powell said he expects to see more electric motorcycles make their way into state park patrol and other law enforcement fleets.

"I think this is the start of a trend," Powell said.

