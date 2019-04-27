Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Global Youth Services Day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., East Middle School, 1001 Atkins St. Registration and snacks at 8, volunteer projects, 9:30 to noon, lunch at 1, followed by an afternoon celebration. Part of a worldwide effort. For information, visit http://bit.ly/2XEMCDE, or call Edison Nicholson III at 806-0103 or Christal Lepak at 722-7189.

Autism Walk: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beach 11 at Presque Isle State Park. The 2-mile walk benefits the Autism Society-Northwestern Pennsylvania. Participants may rollerblade or ride in strollers or wagons, enjoy jumping inflatables (weather permitting), face painting, arts and crafts, a gift auction and autism merchandise booth. Light lunch for walk participants. Register on site. $20. Free for kids 14 and younger.

Yahn Planetarium shows: 1 and 2:30 p.m. every Saturday, Yahn Planetarium, located inside the School of Science Complex at Penn State Behrend. All shows are followed by a look at the night sky in the planetarium dome. The show is followed by a talk from planetarium Director Jim Gavio. Recommended for ages 9 and older. $5 adults, children 12 and younger $3. For information, visit http://bit.ly/2DBqnXB or call 898-7268.