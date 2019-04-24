DAUGHERTY TWP. — In his first public comments about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said Tuesday that there is no evidence that President Donald Trump obstructed justice and should be impeached.

“In my mind, I don’t see anything that rises to an obstruction of justice,” Toomey, R-Lehigh County, told The Times after he toured the McGuire Memorial Home in Daugherty Township.

Toomey said Mueller’s report “completely exonerates the president of collusion” with Russia during the 2016 election, but he also acknowledged that Mueller did not specifically say Trump did not obstruct justice.

However, many of the facts laid out in the 448-page report have already been made public, Toomey said. The senator said that he and other GOP colleagues warned Trump not to fire Mueller and that he has not seen evidence that shows Trump’s desire to do so amounted to obstruction.

Toomey allowed that presidents can be impeached for obstruction, though, but offered reasons such as committing perjury, encouraging others to commit perjury or bribing someone to change their testimony.

“I’m not aware that there are any allegations of that sort,” Toomey said. “So, my impression thus far is that there is no obstruction-of-justice charge to be made against the president.”

Some Democrats have called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pursue impeachment proceedings, but she and other leaders have downplayed those prospects, preferring instead to focus on the various House investigations on Trump.

Also, Democrats calling for restraint warn that even if the Democratic-controlled House impeaches Trump, the Senate and its Republican majority will take no action on it, leaving it to simply become a re-election rallying point for Trump in 2020.

“A lot of what the president has said and done is extremely inappropriate,” Toomey said when asked his reaction to Mueller’s report.

As for those who criticize Republican senators for not reining in Trump, Toomey scoffed at that suggestion, saying he’s not going to “edit President Trump’s Twitter feed,” and he’s not quite sure what people expect from senators.

When he and Trump have disagreed on policies, Toomey said he has made his thoughts clear. Toomey noted his opposition to Trump’s steel tariffs, the president’s unfulfilled promise to withdraw from Syria and the funding source for a border wall, which Toomey backs.

At the same time, Toomey said, Trump deserves credit for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the U.S. embassy there and for selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against possible Russian aggression.

“If people are looking for someone to provide running commentary on his Twitter feed, I’m not going to do that,” Toomey said, “but I will stand up to him when I think what he’s doing is not right for Pennsylvania or for the country.”

While it is “reprehensible” that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and should be held accountable, Toomey said it is “extremely implausible” that social media tactics and online activities actually affected voting results.

“I don’t think they are able to deter the outcome of our elections,” Toomey said, “any more than the legitimate, legal American organizations that spend vastly more are able to dictate the outcome of elections.”

Presidential elections, as well as House and Senate ones, are “multibillion-dollar enterprises” now, Toomey said, with candidates, their supporters and opponents spending money to sway voters.

People should consider the non-American efforts to influence elections in the context of all the other domestic campaigning, Toomey said.

“It’s such a tiny, tiny fraction of everything that people see and hear about a candidate that to think that that’s what’s going to make up people's minds in an election is very implausible,” he said.