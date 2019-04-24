GREENCASTLE — A 5K run is set to take place on the grounds of the Greencastle-Antrim School District on Saturday, April 27, to raise awareness for human trafficking.

The race, organized by Brian Baine of Greencastle, came about after encountering an article last October regarding human trafficking and its impact on those affected by it.

A driving force

"I follow a gentleman by the name of Tommy Green who is the former lead singer of the Christian metal band Sleeping Giant," recalled Baine, who teaches in the G-ASD. "He had posted an article that he was going to run from the top of Utah to the bottom to raise awareness on human trafficking."

In 2015, Green's world was changed, never to be the same.

"I received a message via YouTube on one of my videos from a young girl in Europe saying that she needed help and was in an abusive household," recalled Green. "My wife Krissi and I started communicating with her and instructed her to alert her local police. Within a couple months her whole family fell apart."

Green explained that a faith-based group removed her from the situation but she was later kidnapped and sold to a brothel in Paris.

"It went from a dysfunctional home life to being trafficked; we were shocked when we found out. We felt like we were her only option so we tried to adopt her but before we could she passed away in 2016 from injuries she had suffered from abuse," Green explained.

Green continued, "In one of the last emails we had she said to me, 'you have to share my story, there is many more like me.'"

Making a difference

While on a jog thinking out the events that had unfolded, Green became inspired to raise awareness about human trafficking by running from the top of the state of Utah to the bottom and telling the young girl's story.

Green set out in the beginning of October in 2018. Over the next two weeks and 430 miles, Green had plenty of time to reflect and think about his next step both figuratively and physically.

He finished on Oct. 19 with a determined mindset to make a difference. He formed Run Against Traffic, a non-profit group comprised mostly of runners to help raise awareness and money to end the epidemic of abuse and provide long term care for those who escaped the trafficking ring.

"What Brian is doing is a prime example of what we want to happen," Green said about the Greencastle race being organized. "The real challenge isn't kicking a door in and taking the individuals out, it's how do you put a broken person back together."

In conjunction with Baine's church, World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg, the two organizations formed the WHO Runs Against Traffic 5K that will take place on Saturday, April 27 in Greencastle.

In addition to the 5K run, a 1 mile fun run will be available for children to participate. "It's a great route, it's all on school property," Baine said. "Parents can see their kids the whole time."

There will be a silent auction with over 70 pieces of artwork available to bid on as well as commemorative T-shirts available for purchase.

Registration will take place Friday, April 26 at the Greencastle Elementary School from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday morning from 7 to 7:30 a.m. Registration is also available by visiting: www.whocenterpa.com/event/i-run-against-traffic-5k/.

The fun run is set to start at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:30.

"It's so much, I am so grateful and humbled that people are so willing to come out and make a difference," said Green, who will be in attendance Saturday for the 5K run. "This is special for me, it's an answered prayer."

Funds raised from Saturday's event will be donated to the Run Against Traffic organization.

For more information about Run Against Traffic or to make a donation, visit www.irunagainsttraffic.com/join/.

Contact John Irwin at jirwin@therecordherald.com or at 717-762-2151.