The developer of the proposed Wawa gas station in Fountainville said this week there have been settlement talks over the last year with the township despite officials' steadfast opposition claims in public.

A developer and a Plumstead supervisor confirmed negotiations toward a settlement in the ongoing Fountainville Wawa legal battle that has taken place over the last year.

Area residents raised concerns over rumored settlement discussions at two township meetings in August, but supervisors assured residents the township was committed to fighting its case against Doylestown II-Rt 313 TVC-ARC LP, a Verrichia Co. partnership, which is seeking to build a convenience store with gas pumps at the intersection of state Route 313 (Swamp Road) and Ferry Road.

Despite those public statements, developer Tom Verrichia said during an interview Monday that a number of on-again, off-again settlement negotiations with township officials have taken place over the last year. The meetings were "all with the objective of reaching a settlement," with the most recent talks occurring "between March 28 and April 12," Verrichia said in a written statement provided following the interview.

The conditions of the discussed settlement included changes to its development plan, a walking trail extension from the intersection to the nearby Carriage Hill development off Christopher Day Road and extending public water and sewer to the northeast corner of the intersection.

Plumstead Supervisor Nick Lykon also confirmed that negotiations took place when he created a Facebook post at 11 a.m. Saturday, two days before the Verrichia interview, listing the conditions of the settlement agreement.

Verrichia said Monday he was surprised by the unexpected social media post, but pointed to Lykon's statements as corroboration of his claims.

"It is a sad day just because a company is a large company there is a group of people that do not believe they can do the right thing for the community," Lykon wrote. The developer is fighting the township's zoning laws that officials said prohibited the planned 4,700-square-foot convenience store with 10 gas pumps at the intersection where Doylestown, New Britain and Plumstead townships meet.

Verrichia lost an appeal to the township's zoning board challenging its ordinance as a “de facto” ban on modern retail stores with gas stations in September 2017.

The township's zoning laws consider gas a primary use, while attorneys argued to the zoning board the law doesn't fit the contemporary business model for convenience stores that sell fuel.

Plumstead officials have previously defended the laws saying the township does allow the use in other areas. Zoning laws in Pennsylvania generally allow towns to dictate where certain land uses can go, but prohibits towns from banning any use that is legally allowed in the state.

The developer appealed the zoning board decision to the county courts, and Chester County Court of Common Pleas Judge Robert Shenkin ruled in Verrichia's favor in March, prompting the supervisors to appeal to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania.

Shenkin was hearing the case due to a potential conflict of interest — Bucks County Judge Jeffrey Trauger owned one of the two properties involved in the appeal.

In his post Saturday, Lykon lays out seven conditions of the settlement, which included reimbursing the township more than $85,000 in estimated legal and professional fees fighting the appeals.

"Now the supervisors have chosen to waste more of the taxpayer's money appealing the judge's decision," Lykon said, alluding to the Commonwealth Court appeal filed by the township on April 15.

Lykon and Supervisor Chair Brian Trymbiski voted against the appeal to the Commonwealth Court.

Verrichia said Monday a settlement under the conditions Lykon outlined in his draft were things his company and the township were in agreement over.

Negotiations broke down, however, after the township told Verrichia they would need to "vacate" Shenkin's ruling, something Verrichia's statement said was the judge's "sole discretion."

"The Verrichia Company and its attorneys do not believe that it is appropriate to condition the settlement of litigation on the vacation of the order that is the basis for the settlement." Verrichia wrote.

The developer added the township could have settled the case without the condition, and then amended its zoning ordinance for future development in the township.

"Instead, the board has chosen to gamble that it will be successful on its appeal to the Commonwealth Court," Verrichia said.

The content of the developer's letter is included on a website, www.plumsteadcommitment.com.

Plumstead resident Steve Heacock, one of the residents who contacted this news organization over the settlement rumors, said the alleged settlement negotiations were a direct contradiction of the supervisors' comments in August they still opposed the project.

"It is beyond disappointing to know that the township has been negotiating behind the scenes," Heacock said in an online message.

"This latest development amounts to a breach of public trust — and an abdication of responsibility by our elected officials," Heacock added.